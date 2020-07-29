Stephen Thomas “Life Equals Purpose” now available to AC/Hot AC radio programmers

Bio/Tour:

Introducing Universal Artist that can and has crossed over into many styles and genres, Stephen Thomas. Stephen is a national touring recording artist, from Charleston, West Virginia, who was recently considered 2x for a Grammy Award as an indie artist under the category Best New Artist of The Year. He signed with SkeeloMusik / Sony RED. His interviews have been featured with MTV, Vibe Magazine, Hype Magazine, and TCT Network. He has shared the stage with the most notable music artists in the industry, attending red carpet events to include the 2014 BET Live Experience. His single, “Best Days” received major success debuting #2 on the iTunes Charts alongside country star Blake Shelton. His music video, “Search Me Lord” received placement on RevoltTV (Sean “P. Diddy” Combs TV Network) playing in 20-30 million homes worldwide. His music is available on iTunes, GooglePlay, Spotify, and Amazon. Check out his website to view his music videos and learn more about Stephen.