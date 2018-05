Industry vet STEPHANIE SEIPLE has been named NORTHEAST/MIDWEST Regional for REVIVER LABEL SERVICES’ 1608 PROMOTIONS, succeeding DENISE ROBERTS, who left to join SHOW DOG NASHVILLE last month. SEIPLE will report to REVIVER MUSIC GROUP SVP/Promotion BOB REEVES and is on the job now.

SEIPLE joins from NINE NORTH RECORDS, where she served as Dir./NORTHEAST/MIDWEST Promotion since 2015. Reach her here.