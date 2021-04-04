Stefan Kristinkov Releases “Better To Have” To College Radio: Download Available

Stefan Kristinkov is an eclectic composer, known primarily for his work in independent films, and a clarinetist with an extensive performing background.

His music is characterized by its inventiveness in combining diverse, often unexpected elements, blurring the boundaries of styles and genres. Regardless of being an accomplished musician, music producer and an ambitious composer with years of professional experience, Stefan retains a profound curiosity allowing him to consistently explore new ideas and pursue unique creative solutions.

“A.M.A. (Ask Me Anything)” is the first full-length album featuring Stefan Kristinkov as a composer and clarinet player. In it Stefan explores several opposing concepts, such as order and chaos, fragile and tough, gentle and rude, simple and sophisticated, planned and spontaneous – through unexpected combinations of instruments, timbres and compositional techniques.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Stefan Kristinkov

Song Title: Better To Have

Publishing: Heemrec Music

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: A.M.A. (Ask Me Anything)

Record Label: Ulterground