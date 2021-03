Steam Whistle Releases Don McLean’s “High Five to Country Radio: Download Now

ALL ABOUT THE CHICKENMAN

HAVE YOU SEEN THE CHICKENMAN? IF NOT, FIRST LET ME TELL YOU OF HIS NEW HIT SINGLE “HIGH FIVE”!

COMING TO HIM IN A DREAM, THE CHICKENMAN WOKE UP SUDDENLY AND URGENTLY WITH THE LYRICS TO “HIGH FIVE” READY FOR PEN AND PAPER! WE ACTUALLY HAVE THE ORIGINAL, HAND WRITTEN, STRAIGHT OUT OF A DREAM LYRICS AVAILABLE! HOW COOL IS THAT?

SO FROM THE DREAM CAME THE LYRICS AND, DID I MENTION, THE SONG ITSELF? NOW, THE CHICKENMAN COULD HEAR A BANJO AND A FIDDLE ALONG WITH THE LYRICS PLAYING, BUT HE NEEDED HELP PUTTING IT ALL TOGETHER. SO, THE CHICKENMAN BROUGHT HIS SONG, “HIGH FIVE”, TO MUSICIAN AND RETIRED PRODUCER TED SCHINBEIN, WHO HELPED HIM PUT THE WORDS TO MUSIC.

TED ALSO INTRODUCED THE CHICKENMAN TO A BLUEGRASS BAND FROM LONDON, ONTARIO, AND BROUGHT HIM TO DUSTIN SKY SMITH AT SKYLINE STUDIOS IN MITCHELL, ONTARIO TO RECORD IT… AND BINGO! “HIGH FIVE” WAS BORN!!

THE CHICKENMAN WAS ENCOURAGED BY HIS FRIEND RAY TINNING, TO PLUG AWAY AT HIS MUSIC CAREER AND, ON NEW YEARS EVE, RAY TOLD THE CHICKENMAN “2018 IS GONNA BE A BIG YEAR FOR YOU”. RAY ALSO TOLD THE CHICKENMAN “YOU MAY NOT BE THE BEST SINGER, BUT YOU’VE GOT SOMETHING THAT PEOPLE ARE GOING TO LIKE!”

SHORTLY AFTER THE NEW YEARS EVE EVENT, RAY PASSED AWAY DUE TO COMPLICATIONS DURING HEART SURGERY. HOWEVER, IT DID NOT STOP THE CHICKENMAN; IN FACT, IT MADE HIM WANT TO SUCCEED EVEN MORE IN RAY’S MEMORY.

THE CHICKENMAN IS MAKING HIS WAY TO THE TOP WITH HIS HIT SINGLE “HIGH FIVE” AND ONE OF HIS STRATEGIES TO SUCCESS IS KEEPING BUSINESS IN THE COMMUNITY AND MAKING DONATIONS TO CHARITIES THAT SPEAK TO THE CHICKENMAN’S SOUL. HE PLANS TO DONATE A PERCENT OF HIS PROFITS TO CHARITIES SUCH AS TEEN CHALLENGE – LONDON ONTARIO. IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS CHARITABLE ORGANIZATION, PLEASE VISIT HTTPS://WWW.TEENCHALLENGE.CA/

THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR READING ABOUT THE CHICKENMAN

-SEE YOU AGAIN SOON & HIGH FIVE!!

