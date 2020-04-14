Stay at home fun – Ultimate Songwriters Sweepstakes Free To Enter

MusicRow411, a music industry education platform for singers, songwriters, indie artists, musicians and creatives, announced the unveiling of their ‘Ultimate Songwriters Sweepstakes.’ The contest runs through April 31. The contest is free to enter.

The Grand Prize winner gets a songwriting coaching session with a Grammy-nominated writer along with additional, career-enhancing tools. These include lifetime access to all education platform courses, (including all future updates and courses), career advice and a free website.

Four (4) lucky winners will receive additional prize packages will be given away. These include a free lifetime membership to existing courses offered by the company.

Details can be found at the following url: https://musicrow411.com/ultimate-songwriters-sweepstakes-contest/.

Entrants will also have access to a special Facebook Live Group allowing them to network, ask questions and learn important information necessary during this time of confinement.

The Sweepstakes provides both a way to lift spirits and provide educational access during a time when “We felt the contest could help many singers, songwriters, and musicians grappling with tremendous upheaval to their normal day to day lives,” said Justin Hall, co-founder of the company. We’ll continue to offer information, access to resources, to help these creatives deal with the challenges ahead,” he said.

“People need something to feel good about. Not everyone who makes or creates music lives in a Music center, has personal connections, or has access to the knowledge needed,” said Hall.

MR411’s mission is to empower creatives with the best and most current information to help move their careers forward. “The contest is an extension of our belief in that purpose,” said Hall. MR411 is endorsed by key entertainment industry pros for its authentic and straightforward approach to education.

Contest winners will be chosen at random from all contestant entries. The contest runs now through the end of the contest on April 30th, 2020. Winners will be announced during a live streaming prize drawing to be announced at a later date. Complete rules for the contest are available at the link above.

More information about Music Row 411 can be found by visiting https://musicrow411.com.

Press inquiries can be made to: assistant@musicrow411.com.

***Special note: During April, MusicRow411 will be donating a portion of all course sales to MUSICARES Covid-19 Emergency Fund.