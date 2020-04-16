State To State To Bring New Music To Life With The Release Of Latest Single “Undead Love”

Atmospheric alternative rockers State To State (STS) are back with a howling new single that they describe as “a dirty, high-energy song about love and lust.” “UndeadLove,” which is the band’s fourthofficial release and the second from a new collection of songs, will be available on all DSPs starting April 17.

To create the singularly synergetic sound, the critically-acclaimed LA quintet, once again, joined forces with Grammy-nominated producer Johnny K (Disturbed, Plain White T’s, 3 Doors Down) to record the latest material. According to frontman Shea Stratton, “Undead Love” was written in spurts over the course of about three months, leading to its frenetic albeit interconnected tone.

“Usually, I don’t spend so much time finding the parts and bringing them together,” said Stratton. “This one was definitely a bit scatterbrained, but that different approach brought a different sound and feel to the song.” “Undead Love” follows the successful release of STS’s first three singles including “We are the Reckless” STS’s editorial of the current state of politics in the USA which caught the attention of “The Howard Stern Show”, and “The Shifter” and “Get Away,” which led to the group’s meteoric rise just a few years after exploding on the LA music scene. Both “Shifter” and “Get Away” spent a collective 22 weeks in the top five and were voted #1 a total of seven weeks on LA’s legendary rock station, KROQ, on Kat Corbett’s “Locals Only”, which paved the way for national and international air play and even breaking the Top 40 in Lima, Peru.

The band has also enjoyed sold out shows at the Troubadour and The Roxy and held residencies at The Hotel Café and The Viper Room. They’ve spent the past few years on the road – touring regionally and nationally – and performing at such high-profile festivals asthe final Van’s Warped Tour and Milwaukee’s Summerfest 2019 as direct support for Collective Soul and toured with multi-Platinum rock band Candlebox, which they are scheduled to do again this year.

“As a band, and as musicians, we are continually evolving,” said Stratton. “Our new stuff has a bit of everything. A few songs have that tried and true State to State sound, but most are a departure for us. From high-energy rockers to the slow burns of the dark and moody, this collection of songs is still considered atmospheric alternative rock.”

Part of STS’s evolution is the recent addition of new drummer William Driskill, Stratton’s sobriety and Bassist Patrick Morgan’s new role as a father – all of which the band says is paving the way for even more exciting things to come.

For more information about State To State, visit www.statetostateband.comand @statetostateband