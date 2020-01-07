StarMentors, Inc. formally engages and signs #1 Charting Contemporary Christian Recording Artist Anayle Sullivan

Mr. Biondo states, “The continued efforts of the StarMentors, Inc. team to locate the finest and most influential musical performing artists worldwide has again been realized. We accomplished this with the signing of Anayle to our growing artist development company. Her talents, music and exquisite voice are truly extraordinarily unique and original. StarMentors, Inc. is pleased to work with her on the completion of her widely anticipated musical project for release and touring in the United States and Globally” Lisa Jaworski adds, “Artists such as Anayle are extremely rare and special, we are honored she has chosen our company to bring her amazing brand of music to the world.”

About Anayle:

Anayle, is one of the top Evangelical/Contemporary Christian Brazilian singer songwriters today. Her original brand of Praise and Worship music has been extremely popular throughout the Latin America countries, communities and worldwide. Anayle has reached the top of the Contemporary Christian charts after achieving popular hits spanning many months at #1 on Christian radio. Her hit songs and radio popularly provided her opportunity to support her charting successes allowing her to perform at countless successful concerts and events. Anayle is now preparing for her next tour and working on her next special album. Anayle has a vision, one that she has been carefully crafting for her following. Currently, Anayle is working with Emmy Award-winning producer Cliff Downs in Nashville Tennessee and with other major Hall of Fame writers and composers. This album is surely going to again bring Anayle to the forefront of the Christian Praise and Worship Music industry. Her new music will be released in 2020 with an extensive tour of the United States, Latin American and beyond.