Stafford-based rock band Weston Rd have announced their debut single ‘Take You Down’ due for release on August 2nd via Wareman Records. They have played alongside Drowning Pool, Soil, Ryan McCombs, Hell’s Addiction, Theia, Fragile Things, The Jokers, Mason Hill and Wolf Cellar, and received support from Hard Rock Hell Radio. Weston Rd are also sponsored and endorsed by Marshall, Eden, Sire Revolution, Zildjian, and Natal. The track was produced by the band and executive producer Troy Antunes who has worked with Justin Timberlake, Anastasia is currently part of the vocal coaching team at The Voice UK.

Weston Rd is lead singer/guitarist Joe Blanks, Leon Philipsen on bass guitar and Jake Brown on drums. Their name is derived from the street on which their home studio is situated in the county town of Stafford. The boys have a strong connection to the area and have many fond memories of crazy antics there – from filling their kitchen with scarecrows pinched from the town fete after a boozy evening, to filming their upcoming video at Stafford Castle.

Weston Rd create rock music that transcends boundaries, like the greats that they themselves still listen to and learn from. Citing influences as diverse as Black Sabbath to an affinity for hip-hop, Weston Rd’s alternative rock sound is comparable to Royal Blood meets Foo Fighters with the driving force of Avenged Sevenfold.

‘Take You Down’ is a whirlwind of pounding drums, delivered with a full-on dose of guitar and fierce vocals. Effective in its brutality, this is pure primal rock – as melodic as it is bludgeoning. Roping you in with a solid foundation, the track is a visceral palette of textures ignited with the ferocity of an aural gasoline bomb.

Weston Rd explain the track’s origins “‘Take You Down’ is our first ever single and also the first song ever written with the band in mind, even before Weston Rd was Weston Rd! As it was then, the band was dealt a nasty blow by someone close to us. Just a few hours later, all of the emotion and thoughts that were provoked resulted in ‘Take You Down.’ You can kind of call it group therapy so we hope that it will be group therapy for all those that get to listen to it too!”