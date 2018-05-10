Stacey Lynn Schulman Promoted To Chief Marketing Officer Of Katz Media Group

Schulman

KATZ MEDIA GROUP has promoted EVP of Strategy, Analytics and Research STACEY LYNN SCHULMAN to Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately. She will report to CEO MARK GRAY. SCHULMAN joined KATZ MEDIA GROUP in 2014 after stints at TVB, TURNER BROADCASTING, THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP, CBS, and, KATZ COMMUNICATIONS.

“STACEY is a well-respected, thought-leader that brings an incredible amount of enthusiasm, vision and insights to our industry. She has her pulse on the ever-changing media landscape and is always ahead of the game when it comes to consumer and media trends,” said GRAY. “As Chief Marketing Officer, STACEY will help us solidify KATZ’s position as the pre-eminent local media solution provider for national brands.”

“The media marketplace is exploding with new opportunities to marry the power and relevance of broadcasting’s local connection with the target-ability and accountability of consumers’ digital footprints,” said SCHULMAN. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of the KATZ team as we engage brands in this local renaissance.”

« see more Net News