St. Louis’ Todd Mosby and Producer Jeff Weber Engage All-Star Lineup to Capture the Soul of Missouri

Missouri-born musician Todd Mosby and Mosby Music Group announce American Heartland, a 12-track collection that unites contemporary jazz and folk, New Age, solo acoustic guitar, blues and jazz-rock to capture the spirit of his home state. Recorded primarily at The Village Studios and mastered at Bernie Grundman Studios, American Heartland is available for streaming, downloads, and as an 8-panel CD with a 16-page booklet with poetry, images, lyrics and stories about the music.

On American Heartland, Mosby is joined by two-time Grammy-winning producer Jeffrey Weber, associate producer and score supervisor Michael Clark, and top-shelf musicians Vinnie Colaiuta, Tom Scott, Leeland Sklar, Luis Conte, Michael Manring, Dapo Torimiro, Nick Lane, Lola Kristine, Laura Vall, Dan Fornero, Judy Kang, John Dickson, and Bruce Carver.

Mosby’s music synthesizes the show-me sounds of Missouri into his own genre-defying, evocative language blending jazz, folk, new age, country, blues, and even samba, to create richly-textured geotemporal soundscapes. In addition to Jeffrey Weber, Mosby has also worked extensively with world-renowned, multi Grammy-winning contemporary folk producer/guitarist and Windham Hill Records founder Will Ackerman. Mosby crafts sophisticated yet accessible music, in the tradition of artists like Steely Dan, Wes Montgomery, James Taylor, and Joni Mitchell. His compositions feature compelling melodic structures and complex instrumental passages that appeal to both seasoned musicians and casual listeners alike.

The production of American Heartland reflects a thoughtful collaboration across some of the industry’s most respected studios and engineers. Recording and mixing were led by Clark Germain, with the album mixed at WonderWorld Studio in Hollywood, California, and additional support from assistant engineer Nicole Schmidt of Village Studios. Additional recording sessions took place at Shock City Studios in St. Louis, Missouri, engineered by Sam Swaine, while select solo acoustic guitar tracks were mixed by Tom Eaton at Sounds & Substance in East Kingston, New Hampshire. The project was mastered by renowned engineer Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering in Los Angeles, ensuring a polished and dynamic final sound. Visual elements were equally considered, with photography by Andrew Matusik and art direction and design by Allie Oliver-Barnes, completing a production that is as cohesive visually as it is sonically.

The album’s first single “Palomino” released on February 20th, giving listeners a sneak peak to the emotionally moving ode to Missouri. On March 20th, “Land of Green” and the title track “American Heartland” simultaneously went live.

Music writer Robin B. James described “Palomino” as, “a piece that lingers, offering replay value for listeners drawn to expressive and meaningful instrumental music. The composition unfolds like a cinematic masterpiece, where melody, tone, and subtle dynamics work together seamlessly.”

The American Heartland 8-panel physical CDs are available through Bandcamp.

Listen and stream on your choice of platforms here.

Physical CDs for radio stations and music reviewers are available upon request. Radio promotion is being serviced by Crossover Media , CyberPR is providing digital publicity, and The B Company handles strategy, social media and digital marketing.

For media inquiries, interviews, or physical review copies, please contact: Beth Ann Hilton, The B Company

Clouds Above Golden Fields (4:05) Palomino (4:16) Witchi Tai (2:29) Witchi Tai (postlude) (2:38) Wichita Lineman (4:02) On the Farm (3:05) Joanie’s Town (3:47) American Heartland (4:02) All the Stars Tonight (4:12) A Rising Moon (3:40) Land of Green (3:12) Both Sides Now (7:10)

About Todd Mosby:

Todd Mosby is an award-winning musician who regularly collaborates with some of the most revered studio musicians in the industry. Mosby crafts sophisticated yet accessible music, in the tradition of artists like Steely Dan, Wes Montgomery, James Taylor, and Joni Mitchell. His compositions feature compelling melodic structures and complex instrumental passages that appeal to both seasoned musicians and casual listeners alike. “My musical DNA springs from roots in Traditional Jazz, Classical North Indian, Folk Rock, Bluegrass and Debussy.”

Visit the Official Website for all links to the music.