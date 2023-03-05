Springtime in Italy with Cristina Fontanelli

Award-winning singer/PBS-TV host/accomplished actor, Cristina Fontanelli www.cristinafontanelli.com returns to her musical roots in Palm Beach just steps away from the Kravis Center where she appeared in title roles with the Palm Beach Opera (Nedda I Pagliacci; the Merry Widow; Musetta La Boheme). Fontanelli is fondly remembered for her memorable appearances for Il Circolo, the Italian Society of the Palm Beaches, at the Breakers Hotel. Cristina will be inviting talented young singers/musicians from Palm Beach Atlantic University and South Florida to join her on-stage at the sublimely beautiful De Santis Family Chapel at Palm Beach Atlantic University.

Ms. Fontanelli has traveled throughout the United States and the world as an ambassador of her Italian heritage musical roots. She was invited by the Italian government to the region of Puglia as a Pugliese nel Mondo, an artist who has become well-known in the world from the Puglia region of Italy. Fontanelli is revered for elevating Italian culture worldwide. A versatile artist who is at home on the world’s most famous opera stages as well as on popular stages, sharing the bill with Tony Bennett and other luminaries. She is thrilled to be returning to the Palm Beach area after a long absence keeping busy with PBS television hosting (Andrea Bocelli in Central Park) and film acting (Best actress: Cutting Room International Film Festival, NYC and the Venus International Film Festival, Las Vegas) in addition to her many vocal concerts.

As a tribute to her heritage, Ms. Fontanelli’s concert repertoire will include Italy’s best-loved Neapolitan songs such as Torna a surriento, Corn’grato and O Sole Mio; great opera arias such as “Un bel di” Puccini’s Madame Butterfly) and “Sempre Libera” (Giuseppe Verdi’s La Traviata),

plus classic songs by Tosti and other classic and popular Italian composers. (If in our talent search, we locate talented South Florida young singers, Ms. Fontanelli will be joined on-stage in famous opera duets, plus solo arias for tenor or baritone. To be announced further.)

This concert is presented under the auspices of the 501 c-3 The Cristina Fontanelli Foundation, Inc. www.thecristinafontanellifoundation.org whose mission statement includes providing young people performance opportunities while preserving the great songs of Italy and the world while raising awareness of the scientifically-proven healing benefits of this music.

