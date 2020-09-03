Spreading ‘L.O.V.E’ Over Quarantine As Dobie ft. Myra Bro Release Feel-Good Track

Dobie ft. Myra Bro’s are due to release their feel-good Electro Pop track on Thursday 1st October, their aim is to spread messages of L.O.V.E and positivity to all the people under all these unprecedented circumstances. Dobie, a producer from Croatia, has recently been announced as a finalist for the Unsigned Only EDM Award in Nashville, picked by a panel of judges from Rolling Stone Magazine, Warner Music, and RCA Records.

L.O.V.E. was recorded between Zagreb and Rotterdam with Myra Bro and Brad Grobler (Samantha Fox and Dance Nation), the song is a positive track endorsing the power of the most precious currency out there – love. As Dobie states “Love is the most powerful energy in the universe. Love has no limits, the feeling is the same in any age range. Love is simple when you love someone unconditionally. This is a great boost to handle all the difficulties in life. Get ready to love and be loved”.

WATCH DOBIE ft. MYRA BRO L.O.V.E HERE

The addition of Myra Bro’s vocals to Dobie’s tracks has opened them up to positive responses across Europe. The duo, who met on Facebook, have both known struggle. Myra Bro is a singer from Holland who has had an amazing recovery from a stroke, learning how to walk, talk, and additionally sing almost from scratch again. Dobie, who served in the Croatian Homelands War, watched his best friend pass away in his arms. Music has been a positive force in both their lives and has helped them to recalibrate and focus on positivity.

Taking huge influence from Pet Shop Boys, Dobie managed to spend an evening with the band as they shot a music video in Croatia in the late 80s when he was just 16 years old. Neil Tennant believed in his talent and recommended bringing him into contact with their A-list producers at that time. After showing up in London unannounced, Dobie looks back and sees the funny side of him showing up one day without an appointment at EMI claiming to know the Pet Shop Boys. Of course, he was turned away and now refers to the time as “taking off my pink glasses”. Dobie continues to work towards his goals, releasing more than 70 official releases, remixes, compilations, and collabs in the past 4 years.

Dobie is currently working with Xavier Clayton (David Guetta, Armin Van Buuren, 2Unlimited) on a new single & L.O.V.E is the first of many releases planned in 2020. Stay tuned on his socials for the latest updates.

