Spotify partners with Disney to launch Disney Hub featuring movie soundtracks and playlists

Spotify has partnered with Disney to launch a dedicated Disney Hub on the platform.

Made available yesterday (July 17), users in the US, UK, Ireland, South Africa, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand can search for “Disney” on Spotify to access the new hub.

The Disney Hub features playlists from Disney films such as The Little Mermaid and Frozen, as well as Star Wars instrumentals and Marvel movie soundtracks.

The playlists offered in the hub include Disney Hits, Disney Classics, Disney Sing-alongs, Disney Princess, Marvel Music and Best of Star Wars.

Xavier Jernigan, Spotify’s Head of Cultural Partnerships, said: “Disney has long captivated audiences with songs of dreams, adventure and magic, and Spotify is thrilled to bring all of these moments together in one place.

"Our curated playlists will help listeners discover, and re-discover, Disney favorites and we hope they love this new content experience."