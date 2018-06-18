Spotify Names Shane McAnally To Its Secret Genius Ambassadors List

Songwriter/Producer/SMACKSONGS owner SHANE MCANALLY has been included in SPOTIFY’s inaugural class of “SECRET GENIUS AMBASSADORS.” SPOTIFY founded the “SECRET GENIUS” project last year to shine a light on songwriters. It included all the songs written or produced by the same creator on a playlist, told the stories behind hits on the “SECRET GENIUS” podcast, and hosted global songwriting camps throughout the year called SONGSHOPS.

To honor the new class of “SECRET GENIUS AMBASSADORS,” a dinner was hosted at the home of SPOTIFY Global Head/Creative Services TROY CARTER. SPOTIFY will once again feature these songwriters in its podcast and SONGSHOPS, and they will be honored at the second annual SECRET GENIUS AWARDS later in the year.