Spotify Lite Android app rolled out in 36 markets across Asia, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Spotify is making a play for users in emerging markets with the launch of Spotify Lite, a low data usage version of its mobile app.

Spotify Lite is now available for Android users in 36 markets across Asia, Latin America, Middle East and Africa via the Google Play store.

Spotify says that the new app has a similar look and feel to the original Spotify app, but “with a few key differences”.

It uses less storage, data, and battery power making it “ideal for older devices and operating systems” and is specifically tailored for users in areas without high-speed network connectivity.

Lite can be downloaded separately, both for Free and Spotify Premium users, and used either alongside or independently from the main Spotify app on all Android phones running version 4.3 or higher.

In the FAQ’s for the new app, Spotify addresses the lack of iOS availability stating that: “While we’re focused on Android phones for the time being, our ambition is to be available everywhere our listeners are looking to enjoy music”.

The Spotify Lite only takes up 10 MB of internal phone storage, comes with the ability to set a data limit and get a notification when you reach it.

The app also allows users to control and clear the cache.

Spotify Lite is available in Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Algeria, Lebanon, Morocco, Tunisia, Oman, Jordan, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, South Africa, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and India.

The music streaming company says that the app will be rolled be rolled in more markets with with features features to follow also.

“Spotify Lite was built from the ground up based on user feedback from around the world.” Kalle Persson, Spotify

Kalle Persson, Senior Product Manager at Spotify said: “Spotify Lite was built from the ground up based on user feedback from around the world, allowing millions more to enjoy the world’s best music experience — especially in areas with limited bandwidth and phone storage.”

Spotify Lite was being tested in Brazil this time last year.

Spotify could also be launching in Russia soon. That’s according to an unverified screenshot posted by a Reddit user in the past few days, which claims to shows an official pricing reveal for Spotify in the market.Music Business Worldwide