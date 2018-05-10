Spotify Announces Hate Content/Conduct Policies

Hate Speech Limits

SPOTIFY has publicly outlined its Hate Content and Hateful Conduct policies that will pertain to its tens of millions of tracks, which are growing by approximately 20,000 recordings a day. To do that, SPOTIFY will work with rights advocacy groups such as THE SOUTHERN POVERTY LAW CENTER, THE ANTI-DEFAMATION LEAGUE, COLOR OF CHANGE, SHOWING UP FOR RACIAL JUSTICE (SURJ), GLAAD, MUSLIM ADVOCATES, and the INTERNATIONAL NETWORK AGAINST CYBER HATE.

Plus, an internal content monitoring tool, SPOTIFY AudioWatch, has been created to identify content on the platform that has been flagged as hate content on specific international registers. SPOTIFY users are also encouraged to contact SPOTIFY with their concerns over specific content.

In a post on their blog, they wrote:

Nothing makes us more excited than discovering and sharing that music. One of the most amazing things about all that music is the range of genres, cultures, experiences, and stories embodied in it. We love that our platform is home to so much diversity because we believe in openness, tolerance, respect, and freedom of expression, and we want to promote those values through music on our platform.

However, we do not tolerate hate content on SPOTIFY – content that expressly and principally promotes, advocates, or incites hatred or violence against a group or individual based on characteristics, including, race, religion, gender identity, sex, ethnicity, nationality, sexual orientation, veteran status, or disability.

We’ve also thought long and hard about how to handle content that is not hate content itself, but is principally made by artists or other creators who have demonstrated hateful conduct personally. We work with and support artists in different ways — we make their music available on SPOTIFY and help connect them to new and existing fans, we program and promote their music, and we collaborate with them to create content. While we don’t believe in censoring content because of an artist’s or creator’s behavior, we want our editorial decisions — what we choose to program — to reflect our values. So, in some circumstances, when an artist or creator does something that is especially harmful or hateful (for example, violence against children and sexual violence), it may affect the ways we work with or support that artist or creator.

This is our first iteration of this new policy. These are complicated issues, and we’re going to continue to revise our Policy on Hate Content and Hateful Conduct. We’ll make some mistakes, we’ll learn from them, and we’ll always listen to you as we work to keep building the Spotify platform.

