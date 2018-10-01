Spooktacular Fun for Kids & Families – “Happy Haunted Halloween” by Mr. Singer & the Sharp Cookies

Chicago’s most energetic band that rocks for kids, the award-winning Mr. Singer & the Sharp Cookies, goes all out for the season of ghosts and goblins with their fourth album, Happy Haunted Halloween, set for release on October 5, 2018.

With plenty of treats and maybe a few tricks up its sleeve, Happy Haunted Halloween offers something for everyone who loves Halloween: spooky songs about haunted houses, ghost towns, crawl spaces, and monster hunters; sweet songs about gathering with friends, dressing up as a cuddly bunny, and counting trick or treat loot; and even an historical song about the brilliant teenage author, Mary Shelley, plus a dance number inspired by her novel Frankenstein.

Mr. Singer & the Sharp Cookies are the husband-and-wife team of Neil and Kerry Firstenleit (“Mr. Singer” and “Kerry Appleberry”), along with dynamo drummer Michael Massett (“Marius Mustard”). The band’s rocking, electric sound has been described as “like June & Johnny Cash playing the Clash while riding unicycles through the zoo!”

Both onstage and in the studio, Mr. Singer and the Sharp Cookies specialize in fresh, positive, high-energy music at kid-friendly volumes, sneaking a little mischief, a little sweetness, and a lot of fun into their clever originals. Happy Haunted Halloween salutes the ancient concept that one of the most fun things about being a kid in October is the anticipation of getting your socks scared off of you.

Notes Neil Firstenleit, “Halloween is my favorite holiday, and inspiration always strikes around that time. Each year for the past fifteen years or so, I’ve written Halloween songs for kids. Happy Haunted Halloween comprises the fourteen best songs of the collection; it’s a fun album you could play on your porch as kids come trick-or-treating, at Halloween parties, or in the car anytime you want to get psyched for Halloween. It was a blast recording this album, especially experimenting with eerie sounds and song arrangements!”

Happy Haunted Halloween kicks off with “Happy Halloween,” a truly happy, upbeat dance number about the excitement kids feel before going trick-or-treating on Halloween night. “Ain’t Scared of Nuthin'” is a little bit of Halloween bravado and some “I’m not so sure about this!” set to a Bill Haley-type boogie-woogie, featuring guest artist Mr. Nick Davio.

If Simon and Garfunkel wrote a song with Danny Elfman, the result might be “She Writes Frankenstein,” the ballad of author Mary Shelley told to stormy sound effects and spooky music, encored by “Insane Scientist Victory Blitz,” a super-wild dance song inspired by Frankenstein that will put a smile on monsters large and small. Then there’s the psych-punk “Something Sweet for Halloween,” whose opening lines say it all: “These are scary times we’re living in, and it appears the bad guys have begun to win/So I’m not gonna be adding to the fear, I’m gonna be something sweet for Halloween this year.”

Neil Firstenleit was born and raised in Wooster, Ohio, where playing music is what most of his friends did for fun. Departing Wooster at age 18, he made his music and his home in Berlin, San Francisco, Caracas, Athens (Ohio), and his favorite city, Chicago. In 2000, Neil received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Columbia College Chicago, where he studied music and sound recording. After college, he worked in San Francisco’s music industry as a backline technician, sound engineer, and guitar technician for such luminaries as The Beach Boys, Credence Clearwater Revisited, and Jimmy Cliff. Upon returning to Chicago, Neil taught music at the Old Town School of Folk Music and Rogers Park Montessori School while beginning to record and perform children’s music under the moniker Mr. Singer. He now performs hundreds of shows each year as a solo artist, as a duo with his wife Kerry, and with Mr. Singer & the Sharp Cookies. Kerry and Neil also own and operate LeitHaus Studios Chicago, an award-winning music school, photography studio, and art gallery.

Kerry Firstenleit has been an artist all her life. Happily working with mediums from Play-Doh to detailed appliqué, her true passion resides in painting on canvas in oil or acrylic. Kerry received her fine arts degree from Ohio University where she graduated Cum Laude. Originally from Chicago, Kerry returned to the Windy City following her graduation to embark on an award-winning photography career at Norman Phillips of London. Little did she know that she would soon find herself performing for kids under the moniker Kerry Appleberry, as part of Mr. Singer & the Sharp Cookies!

Previous albums by Mr. Singer & the Sharp Cookies include Going to a Party! (2017), Bouncing Ball of Energy! (2012), and Muddy Water Beaver Dam (2005).

Happy Haunted Halloween will be available at all digital retailers, including iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, CDBaby, and more.

Album Details: Happy Haunted Halloween

Release Date: October 5, 2018

For all ages, and especially enjoyed by ages 2 – 8

Label: Crumby Records

SRP: $10 CD or digital download

Run Time: 31 minutes

Mr. Singer & the Sharp Cookies – Performance Highlights – Fall 2018

Saturdays & Sundays, Sept. 29 – Oct. 27 – Lincoln Park Zoo Fall Fest – Chicago, IL

Oct. 28 – Beat Kitchen – Album Release Show! – Chicago, IL

Oct. 31 – Goudy Park – Halloween Show! – Chicago, IL

