Spirit of Christmas Captured in the Lively Melody By Emma Madison’s “It’s Christmas”

While much debate surrounds exactly when to start blasting that Christmas playlist, on this we can agree: Emma Madison’s latest holiday single “It’s Christmas” is a must-add. Since 2017, the 15-year old Southern California-based artist has relied on a passion for songwriting and natural gift for music to spread powerful, relatable messages of self-love and female empowerment. In her holiday EP, she invites listeners into an immersive experience brimming with the best feels of the season set to a lively melody guaranteed to get everybody humming along.

The singer/songwriter’s latest holiday single showcases rich vocals through lyrics brimming with a message of joy-filled anticipation and good cheer “With this song, my goal was to capture the overall feeling the holiday season brings,” explains Madison. “The unexplainable mix of excitement and anticipation; the sense of unity that shines bright through hard times.”

Following what the songwriter acknowledges to be a particularly stressful year for many, that unifying spirit may feel especially distant and difficult to find. “If you believe,” she croons “it will find you.” Drawing on experiences and imagery from holidays past, Madison paints a magical picture interwoven with a message of joyful hope. For her, this magic is found in shared traditions like watching “Polar Express,” sipping hot chocolate, or performing duets with her younger brother in full costume. Also important, she says, is giving back; the outpouring of compassion and kindness toward others that have long been the hallmark of this season.

Among the tried-and-true classics on this year's holiday playlist, Emma Madison's "It's Christmas" stands out as an instant favorite.

About Emma Madison:

Developing a passion and natural gift for music from a young age, her talents range from violin, piano, and guitar to choreography and musical performance. Describing her songwriting style as "acoustic Indie," musical influences include rap, pop, and opera.