SPENCER JORDAN RELEASES NEW SINGLE

Nashville-based pop singer/songwriter Spencer Jordan recently released his newest single "Maroon Five."

With relatable lyrics like Radio’s silent, my memories turned up so high, and it’s been so long since you’ve been in my passenger side, but I can still hear the Maroon 5 playin’, Jordan reminisces on summertime love which is sure to tug on nostalgic heartstrings.

“Maroon Five is a love-letter to the music and artists that helped shape me, but also a bittersweet look at how one song can take you back to a specific moment or memory,” Jordan explains. “For me, those memories are often of relationships.”

About Spencer Jordan:

Spencer Jordan is a pop Singer/Songwriter from Jupiter, Florida. After graduating from the University of Florida in 2016, he began his songwriting and artist career in Nashville, Tennessee. Spencer’s music is a mixture of the music he listened to growing up in his small beach town and the prevailing sounds found in today’s pop, and his writing focuses on the everyday struggles and victories that come with life, love, and growing up.

