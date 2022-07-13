Spencer Jordan Comes Out With Powerful New Single
Pop singer/songwriter and recording artist Spencer Jordan recently released his new single “16 and in Love.” You can listen to the song HERE!
With honest lyrics like while all my friends are holding hands in hallways, out for the whole damn world to see, I’m hoping I won’t spend the rest of always wondering what it’s like to be, “16 and in Love” is one of Spencer’s most genuine songs yet.
“Pride month is a super happy and affirming time for me,” Spencer explains. “But, it’s also a time where I think deeply about how long I was in the closet. I feel like I’m a pretty well-adjusted young adult, but I still can’t help but feel like I missed out – all of the late night conversations my best friends were having about who they thought was cute – hell, I feel like I didn’t actually get to learn how to flirt! Every year around this time, I have to start unpacking this again. This year, I wrote a song about it. 16 and in Love is a love letter to high school and to anyone who has ever felt this way.”
“Beautiful and heartbreakingly relatable…thank you for making a song that encapsulates everything I feel.”
About Spencer Jordan:
Spencer Jordan is a pop singer/songwriter from Jupiter, Florida. After graduating from the University of Florida in 2016, he began his songwriting and artist career in Nashville, Tennessee. Spencer’s music is a mixture of the music he listened to growing up in his small beach town and the prevailing sounds found in today’s pop, and his writing focuses on the everyday struggles and victories that come with life, love, and growing up. He released his debut EP Season 1 in the fall of 2020 and is currently a published writer with 300 Entertainment.
