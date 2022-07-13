Spencer Jordan Comes Out With Powerful New Single

Pop singer/songwriter and recording artist Spencer Jordan recently released his new single “16 and in Love.” You can listen to the song HERE!

With honest lyrics like while all my friends are holding hands in hallways, out for the whole damn world to see, I’m hoping I won’t spend the rest of always wondering what it’s like to be, “16 and in Love” is one of Spencer’s most genuine songs yet.

“Pride month is a super happy and affirming time for me,” Spencer explains. “But, it’s also a time where I think deeply about how long I was in the closet. I feel like I’m a pretty well-adjusted young adult, but I still can’t help but feel like I missed out – all of the late night conversations my best friends were having about who they thought was cute – hell, I feel like I didn’t actually get to learn how to flirt! Every year around this time, I have to start unpacking this again. This year, I wrote a song about it. 16 and in Love is a love letter to high school and to anyone who has ever felt this way.”

Already a hit on TikTok, receiving over 350K views, fans have been leaving comments like: “This song sums up so much of my life before coming out.””Being gay means being a teenager well into your 20/30s because our teenage years were filled with self-doubt…can’t wait for the song!” “Beautiful and heartbreakingly relatable…thank you for making a song that encapsulates everything I feel.”