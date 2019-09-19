Spearmint Announce New Album ‘Are You From The Future?’ Out November 1st

Cult-favourites Spearmint have announced a brand new album ‘Are You From The Future’ to be released on November 1st on their hitBACK label.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of their debut release ‘A Week Away’, but Spearmint have their minds firmly focused on the years to come. Spearmint’s singer and song-writer Shirley Lee explains, “The title ‘Are You From The Future?’ refers to the younger folk, who will see a future that I won’t. I can only apologise for what my generation and the baby boomers are passing on – the sooner the current teens and twenty-somethings are running the world the better, as far as I’m concerned.”

The first taster from the release comes in the form of new single ’24 Hours in A and E’, that was a late addition that has become a favourite with the band themselves. “It was written when we were half-way through actually recording the album. I was so proud of the song, especially the structure, which I think is unique. I was worried that band or JB wouldn’t get it, and would want to change it to make it more orthodox. But they all got it straight away, it was a pleasure to work on, and makes the perfect opener to the album”, says Lee.

Listen to new single here

Pre-order album here