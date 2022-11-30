Southpaw “Your Name” released to radio: RADIO DOWNLOAD AVAILABLE

Out of New Jersey comes Southpaw, with a savory mix of country music simmered in rock, pop and R&B influences. Lead singer Christine Radlmann (2022 Josie Music Awards Female Country Vocalist of the Year) and multi-instrumentalists, Sean Garnhart and Colin McConnell, serve up hooky lyrics, soul-power vocal and infectious melodies, supported by undeniable grooves and meticulous instrumental arrangements.

Since their 2020 debut album “Unhitched,” Southpaw has been played on more than 400 radio stations worldwide. They were named a top-ten national finalist in the 2021 Jack Daniels Battle of the Bar Bands with their cheeky honkytonk number, “Ain’t As Easy As You Drink I Am.”

Formed in 2018, Southpaw is a collaboration of three New Jersey musicians with distinctly different, acclaimed creative careers. Radlmann is a published poet and literary editor. Garnhart is an Emmy-winning sound designer. And McConnell was formerly an award-winning advertising executive.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Southpaw

Song Title: Your Name

Publishing: Squack Publishing

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Your Name

Record Label: County Union