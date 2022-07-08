Southpaw “Whiskey And Whine” released to Country radio: Radio/Media Download

Southpaw is an original country music trio with a distinctive North-meets-South vibe. Their debut album “Unhitched” reached #3 on Amazon’s Hot Country Releases chart in 2021 and has gotten AirPlay around the globe. Southpaw’s song “Shake (What My Momma Gave Me)” is featured in an episode of the Audible series “MiddleSpace.”

“Whiskey and Whine” is Southpaw’s latest release, dropping globally July 1, 2022, and it’s sure to be the country jam of the summer.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Southpaw

Song Title: Whiskey And Whine

Publishing: Squack Publishing

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Whiskey And Whine

Record Label: Southpaw