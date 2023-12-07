Southern Rocker Michael Shaun Brown Releases New Single “Maserati”

Southern Rocker Michael Shaun Brown returns to the country music scene with the release of his hot new single “Maserati.” You can listen to the song HERE!

With suggestive yet captivating lyrics like from a backseat in Memphis, that’s how I got my name, “Maserati” showcases Michael Shaun Brown’s natural flair for storytelling.

“More than anything, I hope that people appreciate the fact that the music I make is real and pure,” MSB shares. “From the writing of the songs, to the recording process, to the final product. I just want folks to dig real music, played by real people, for real people.”

About Michael Shaun Brown:

Born and raised in the heart of Appalachia, Michael Shaun Brown’s musical roots run deep. When you grow up a few miles from the birthplace of country music, you tend to have the simple beginnings and the soul of country music in your blood. Brown left his home in Southwest Virginia in 2011 and made his way to Nashville to pursue his career in country music and hone his skills in songwriting and musicianship. He spent time writing and recording by day and performed in the Honky Tonk bars by night. He played thousands of shows and formed a Southern Rock/Alt country band called Bone Feather, which made two records and toured all over the country.

Michael has had the privilege of sharing the stage with music hit-makers like Toby Keith, Jamey Johnson, Randy Houser, Kid Rock, Montgomery Gentry, Joe Diffie, Terri Clark, Mark Wills, Travis Tritt, Dillon Carmichael, the Kentucky Headhunters and more.

When the Pandemic of 2020 hit, Michael made the decision to relocate his family to Missouri, where he is now raising his daughters in a more rural environment like the one that he got to enjoy as a child. Michael continues to write and record music and enjoys the more subtle atmosphere.

On December 26th, 2020, MSB released “From the Start” – his first single as a solo artist since 2015 – with the heartfelt message to his wife (Aaryn). He wrote the song as a surprise to her on their wedding day, which also had to be rescheduled due to COVID-19. With a fresh and simple sound, Brown has taken a new direction in his artistry with this track, implementing the influences of his southern Appalachian roots while expressing his true emotions as a modern love song.

Michael’s subsequent single, “Maserati,” is now available on all streaming platforms.

You can follow Michael Shaun Brown on Facebook, Instagram and Spotify.