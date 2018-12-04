Southern Halo’s Spirit of Giving Continues

Southern Halo’s sweet spirit of giving continues with performances and visits to hospitalized children this month. On December 6, the trio will visit Monroe Carell Jr Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt for the annual “River of Hope Radiothon,” hosted by 107.5 The River and broadcast from Seacrest Studios at the Hospital. December 13, they will be in Jackson, MS at Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital.

These appearances mark a repeat outreach by Southern Halo on behalf of both organizations. In 2016, the band performed and rode in the 63rd Annual Piedmont Natural Gas Nashville Christmas Parade to help raise funds for Vanderbilt and joined the Mississippi National Guard to sing Christmas carols and visit with Santa at Batson’s. “We are thrilled to be going back and sharing the spirit of the season with these kids,” notes Natalia Morris, the group’s principal songwriter. “Our mom always told us that the best gift is the one you give,” says 19-year-old drummer Christina. “And we get back way more than we give,” chimes in Hannah, the youngest member at 18 and the group’s bass player.

The giving spirit is one the trio embraces: they’ve just completed a round of shows for High School Nation Tour which supports arts education in public high schools, and guested on the Backstage Pass Series, an educational endeavor targeting grade schoolers, at GRAMMY Museum Mississippi.

Southern Halo has also been visiting radio stations around the country to promote their current single, “I Think Too Much,” from their album, JUST LIKE IN THE MOVIES. Their hard work is paying off and the track is moving rapidly up both the MusicRow CountryBreakOut (currently @ #48) and Billboard Indicator (currently @ #51) charts. Over the past few weeks, the sisters have visited stations in Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin, and West Virginia. They headlined the inaugural Front Porch Music Series show at GRAMMY Museum Mississippi last month. The band will hit the road for more promotional visits the week of December 10 before taking off to celebrate the holidays from December 17 – December 30.

“This has been a busy year for us,” notes Natalia. “We’ve been on the road constantly, and while we love it and are so grateful to our fans, it will be nice to just chill out, spend some time with the family, and keep up our holiday traditions.” The Morris family’s customs include decorating their fresh-cut Christmas tree (this year an 18-foot Douglas Fir) with a multitude of handmade ornaments, baking chocolate chip, sugar, and chocolate lava cookies, and watching Christmas movies, including “Elf” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

