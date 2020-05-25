Southern Halo Teams With FriendlySky To Launch Virtual Concert Series

Southern Halo has teamed with FriendlySky to launch a four-part virtual concert series, HANGIN WITH HALO. The first show will stream LIVE this Friday, May 22, from the Donelson Room at Cotton House, Cleveland, Mississippi at 7 p.m. CT. The duo is the first Country act to use the FriendlySky platform.

The one-hour performance will embrace the full Southern Halo experience – the only difference is that fans will be able to watch from the comfort of home. The tight four-piece band unit includes Natalia Morris (acoustic guitar, keyboard), Tinka Morris (drums), Pete Horne (electric guitar) and Ben Murray (bass). Songs will range from originals to fan favorite covers of Southern Halo’s influencers The Eagles, Dixie Chicks, Fleetwood Mac and Alabama. As always, Southern Halo’s high energy and enthusiasm promise a dynamic show.

FriendlySky’s multi-HD camera approach equates to higher production values, putting the viewer front and center for this special event. Ticket prices vary from entry level to a high-end VIP package that includes special extras. Fans who purchase more than one ticket will receive additional logins to use or share on another device. The show will be available for on demand streaming for four days following the performance.

Follow Southern Halo

Website: www.southernhalo.net

FB: https://www.facebook.com/SouthernHalo

Twitter: @duohalo https://twitter.com/duohalo

Instagram: officialsouthernhalo https://www.instagram.com/officialsouthernhalo/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/southernhalorocks

ABOUT Southern Halo

Jeff Cook of Alabama fame produced the (then) trio’s debut EP in 2014. The Morris sisters next teamed with hit songwriters Gerald O’ Brien and Catt Gravitt for two full-length projects in 2015 and 2018. The latter, Just Like In The Movies, generated two Top 25 hits on the MusicRow Country Breakout Chart with “Anything Is Possible” and “I Think Too Much.” Using each project as a stepping stone, the siblings embarked on multiple radio tours, extended U.S. performances and three tours to the UK. Their finely tuned stage shows have earned them spots at CMA Fest, Bluebird Café, Grammy Museum Mississippi, and Grammy Museum Los Angeles, among others. Extensive high-profile media coverage helped push Southern Halo into the spotlight, and they’ve shared the stage with Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Randy Houser, Easton Corbin, Brantley Gilbert, and legends Dionne Warwick and B.B. King. Originally from Cleveland, Mississippi, Nata and Tinka now call Nashville home. Fans can find their current single, “Don’t Let Another Day Go By” and more on Spotify, Apple / iTunes, Amazon and Google.

About FriendlySky

FriendlySky’s rapidly growing list of clients includes MLB International Series games, college bowl games, Tokyo Summer Olympics and live streaming concert events for artists including Southern Halo, Citizen Cope, Alice Smith and many more. The company’s state-of-the-art technology solution was developed by a team of industry experts deeply committed to reinventing the ticketing, hospitality and travel industry. The flexible platform provides artists, teams and event organizers with the ability to develop new and unique offerings, sold direct to their fans, all under their brand.

About Cotton House Cleveland

Cotton House’s namesake was inspired by the property’s location on the historic Cotton Row in downtown Cleveland, Mississippi. A fixture on the Mississippi Blues Trail, at the doorstep of the Grammy Museum, and in the heart of the Mississippi Delta, Cleveland and Cotton House evoke the celebratory spirit and the welcoming, communal nature of the hardworking, hard-playing people and heritage of the area. Cotton House is part of the Southern Living Hotel Collection and a member of Tribute Portfolio Hotels.