Southern Halo & Spark*l Band Together To Benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Southern Halo and Spark*l are banding together to celebrate their latest collaboration with a 10% off coupon for customers throughout September. In honor of this collaboration, Spark*l will make a donation to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Discount codes Halo10 (Southern Halo) and Bandtogether (Spark*l) are active now and will apply to all purchases of the special duo-inspired Spark*l “Sweetie Bracelet” and the companion Apple Watch band. The supple white and yellow leather eye-catchers feature a small red heart cut-out and are a perfect fit for the summer-to-fall fashion season.

Courtney Bonzi, Founder of Spark*l Inc., is pleased to join with Southern Halo to contribute to such an incredible cause. “One of our company’s foundational values is charity, and we are so happy to incorporate philanthropy into our relationship with the Morris sisters. It’s been wonderful working with them over the years and we are excited to collaborate with them to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.”

For Nata and Tinka of Southern Halo, the chance to support CMNH is “huge.” “They do incredibly important work to help kids in need,” notes Nata. “We are so honored to contribute to their cause,” adds Tinka. “If everyone pitches in, we can really make a difference in these kids’ lives.”

Haley Beckstrand – Director, Celebrity and Influencer Relations at CMN Hospitals is happy to praise the efforts of Southern Halo. “We are so grateful for their support and all they do for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals,” she says. “They have huge hearts and we are thankful to be on the receiving end of their generosity. The funds they raise go directly to helping sick and injured kids live happier and healthier lives.”

Southern Halo’s charitable endeavors epitomize their upbeat, outgoing style. The positive message of their chart-rising single and companion music video, “Don’t Let Another Day Go By,” is resonating with fans and radio alike. The track is available to stream and/or purchase from Spotify, Apple / iTunes,

Amazon and Google Play, and the “stop and smell the roses” theme of the song is a timeless message to us all. “It’s easy to get caught up in doing and overlook being,” observes Nata. “It’s important for us to slow down and appreciate every moment and focus on the good we can do, and we’re so lucky to be able to partner with Spark*l to do our part for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.”

About Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

More than 10 million kids enter a children’s hospital across North America every year. To provide the best care for kids, children’s hospitals rely on donations and community support, as Medicaid and insurance programs do not fully cover the cost of care. Since 1983, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals has helped fill those funding gaps by raising more than $7 billion, most of it $1 at a time through Miracle Balloon icon campaigns. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the non-profit’s mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible.

About Spark*l

Spark*l promotes sustainable fashion by upcycling authentic pre-owned designer goods. They carefully dismantle vintage and damaged bags and create smart watch bands & other accessories, giving new life to what some may have considered a “lost cause.” Save our Earth and spread #sparkljoy by following on Instagram @sparklbands. The company’s “Band Together” program currently supports The Human Rights Campaign and Foundation, Feeding America’s COVID-19 Fund, Chipangali Wildlife Orphanage, and more.

ABOUT Southern Halo

Jeff Cook of Alabama fame produced the (then) trio’s debut EP in 2014. The Morris sisters next teamed with hit songwriters Gerald O’ Brien and Catt Gravitt for two full-length projects in 2015 and 2018. The latter, Just Like In The Movies, generated two Top 25 hits on the MusicRow Country Breakout Chart with “Anything Is Possible” and “I Think Too Much.” Using each project as a steppingstone, the siblings embarked on multiple radio tours, extended U.S. performances and three tours to the UK. Their finely tuned stage shows have earned them spots at CMA Fest, Bluebird Café, Grammy Museum Mississippi, and Grammy Museum Los Angeles, among others. Extensive high-profile media coverage helped push Southern Halo into the spotlight, and they have shared the stage with Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Randy Houser, Easton Corbin, Brantley Gilbert, and legends Dionne Warwick and B.B. King. Originally from Cleveland, Mississippi, Nata and Tinka now call Nashville home.

