Southern Halo Encourages Music’s Next Generation

Sister trio Southern Halo is encouraging music’s next generation with outreach that includes recent dates on the High School Nation Tour and the Backstage Pass Series, an educational endeavor targeting grade schoolers, at GRAMMY Museum Mississippi.

Southern Halo joined the roster of talent for HSN shows in Florida (November 5-9) and Texas (November 12-16), playing for a combined total of more than 24,000 students. In addition to the trio, the multi-genre line-up featured artists in Pop/R & B (Mimi), Pop (Haley Fishberger, Emily Perry), Country (Presley & Taylor), Alternative (Crimson Apple), and headliner Rapper Silento (best known for his music video “Watch Me,” seen over 1 BILLION times on YouTube).

Nurturing creativity is a passion for the women of Southern Halo. “Education and music are important to us,” reflects 21-year-old Natalia Morris, the group’s principal songwriter. “High School Nation brings artists like us in to perform for students and we’re able to talk with them and encourage them. The organization also donates a recording studio to each school they visit. It’s pretty amazing.”

These young women are committed to ensuring that all students have access to the knowledge that they – and others like them – have learned through challenging work … and the occasional misadventure. The Backstage Pass Series offered at GRAMMY Museum Mississippi targets kids grades three and up – and offers students the opportunity to explore a variety of music careers, hear artists’ stories first-hand, and meet industry professionals. This allows for a more realistic understanding of the level of talent, commitment, and perseverance it takes to succeed in the music business.

The siblings were excited to participate in the Series. “The focus is on younger kids, and I remember being so full of emotion and creativity at that age,” notes drummer Christina, now 19. “Music is a great vehicle that encourages people to share thoughts and feelings with others who might relate,” adds bassist Hannah, the youngest member at 18. “Our experience is that it definitely brings folks closer.”

In addition to performing, Southern Halo has been promoting their new single, “I Think Too Much,” from their current album, JUST LIKE IN THE MOVIES, and has visited radio stations in Alabama, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin, and West Virginia this fall. The siblings headlined last month’s inaugural Front Porch Music Series show at GRAMMY Museum Mississippi.

