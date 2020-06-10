Southern Halo Debuts Animated Lyric Video, “Don’t Let Another Day Go By”

Southern Halo has been running short teasers of their new “Don’t Let Another Day Go By” lyric video on TikTok, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week, and the song’s positive message is resonating with fans. The new video premieres today on the duo’s YouTube channel.

Production was on hold for a time due to social distancing restrictions, but Nata and Tinka bounced ideas around and came up with the concept of using animation as a work-around. “It was perfect for this piece,” notes Nata. “The format itself is fun,” observes Tinka. “And makes for a great fit with the positive message of the song.” The duo reached out to Katrina Kinder Blair of DiamondBack Productions to tackle the project and she delivered with her trademark attention to detail and eye for design. For Blair, portraying the “little moments” was key, and she incorporated those cues admirably. Images of various road signs are used to “guide” the viewer along, and the sisters are portrayed road-tripping down the highway – and stopping to smell the flowers along the way.

Slow down

Let go

Breathe it in, go with the flow

Put the pause on “want it all”

Take the time to make that call

Break down

That door

Try to love a little more

And while you’re learning how to fly

Don’t let another day go by (N. Morris / C. Downs)

“Don’t Let Another Day Go By” is impacting radio as well, moving to #63 on the MusicRow Country Breakout Chart this week. The single is also popping up on multiple popular Spotify playlists, including Pop Country, Texas Country, Camping Playlist and Drinking Songs. Written by Nata Morris and renowned composer/producer Cliff Downs (Foreigner, The Judds, Gary Morris), the track is available for fans to stream and/or purchase from Spotify, Apple / iTunes, Amazon and Google.

In addition to their new single, Southern Halo has teamed with FriendlySky and launched a four-part virtual concert series, Hangin With Halo. The first show (May 22) streamed live from The Cotton House in Cleveland, Mississippi. Plans for the next show are underway now, but the duo has stayed busy in the meantime, with social takeovers of Country Sway, Guitar Girl, The Country Note, Nashville Meets World, Backstage Pass, Center Stage Magazine, Road Dog Media, and dozens of radio stations’ Facebook pages.

ABOUT Southern Halo

Jeff Cook of Alabama fame produced the (then) trio’s debut EP in 2014. The Morris sisters next teamed with hit songwriters Gerald O’ Brien and Catt Gravitt for two full-length projects in 2015 and 2018. The latter, Just Like In The Movies, generated two Top 25 hits on the MusicRow Country Breakout Chart with “Anything Is Possible” and “I Think Too Much.” Using each project as a stepping stone, the siblings embarked on multiple radio tours, extended U.S. performances and three tours to the UK. Their finely tuned stage shows have earned them spots at CMA Fest, Bluebird Café, Grammy Museum Mississippi, and Grammy Museum Los Angeles, among others. Extensive high-profile media coverage helped push Southern Halo into the spotlight, and they’ve shared the stage with Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Randy Houser, Easton Corbin, Brantley Gilbert, and legends Dionne Warwick and B.B. King. Originally from Cleveland, Mississippi, Nata and Tinka now call Nashville home.

