With a new name and new music, Southern Halo becomes American Blonde – and moves the line with their latest track and companion music video, “Somethin’ In The Water.” A wildcat abandon and a voodoo beat prove these daughters of the Delta are all grown up – and aren’t afraid to test their wings.

Duo Brings Wildcat Abandon And Voodoo Beat To “Somethin’ In The Water”

Dirt roads and glamour get equal billing in the visually compelling video, produced by Ryan Slattery (Jackson Gillies, John Jack). Filmed in the Morris sisters’ hometown of Cleveland, Mississippi, the images will be familiar to any traveller of Southern backroads. Cotton fields, tobacco barns, pool halls and mansions meet bad boy rockers, hot rides, misty bayous and sweat. It’s obvious to anyone watching that there are dangerous waters ahead.

To celebrate their new name and the release of their new music and video, American Blonde is offering a free download of “Somethin’ In The Water” exclusively on their website to fans who join their mailing list. The track is also available for purchase from Spotify.

Sweeter than the sweat on your skin

Makes me wanna do that again

Throw our Levi’s on a limb

The water feels fine, let’s jump on in

Hotter than the bayou

Closer than a tattoo

Sippin’ on your voodoo

Somethin’ in the water (Natalia Morris, Stephanie Bentley, Cliff Downs)

“Our new song really reflects who we are musically,” notes Nata Morris, the duo’s principal songwriter, vocalist and guitarist. “It took us a while to feel confident enough to push some boundaries,” adds Tinka, American Blonde’s vocalist and percussionist. A new producer, Cliff Downs, combined with the transition from trio to duo, the “wood-shedding” prompted by the country’s ongoing health crisis, and simply “growing up” has taken these sisters right back to their beginnings. “We’re gettin’ back to our raisin’ for sure,” Nata says. “And it feels so good.”

ABOUT AMERICAN BLONDE

From childhood to adulthood, from trio to duo; from being Southern Halo to becoming American Blonde, the Morris sisters have stuck together through thick and thin. Entertainers since their pre-teen years, Nata and Tinka have literally lived their lives in the spotlight – and loved every minute of it. Their determination and talent earned them a slot competing in the 2014 Texaco Country Showdown, which led to the immediate release of their first EP (produced by Alabama’s Jeff Cook). Two well-received CDs, released in 2015 and 2018 (produced by hit songwriters Gerald O’ Brien and Catt Gravitt), followed. They landed three Top 25 hits on the MusicRow Chart with “Anything Is Possible,” “I Think Too Much” and “Don’t Let Another Day Go By,” and have toured throughout the U.S. and the U.K., sharing the stage with acts ranging from Maren Morris to Dionne Warwick. Their finely tuned stage shows have earned them spots at CMA Fest, Bluebird Café, The GRAMMY Museum® Mississippi, and The GRAMMY Museum® Los Angeles, among others. These daughters of the Delta – raised with the sounds of The Eagles, B.B. King, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Allman Brothers, Elvis, Stevie Nicks and more – have reclaimed their musical heritage – and are taking it with them as they journey forth as American Blonde. The Morris sisters call Nashville home.

