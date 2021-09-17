Southbound 75 To Release Highly Anticipated New Album Tales From The Black Swamp

Southbound 75 are set to officially release their highly-anticipated first full length studio album, Tales From The Black Swamp, on Friday, October 29 via Bad Jeu Jeu Records and The Orchard (orcd.co/talesfromtheblackswamp). The new set of tunes was recorded at Omni Sound Studio in Nashville, and produced by music city hitmaker Bill McDermott (Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, George Strait), who credited the Florida-based quintet by saying, “I think these guys are great for today’s country music because they have a rock ‘edge’ that I think country is already moving towards, and I think they want more of. I think these guys are primed to be there when that happens, and they’re gonna help spearhead it.”

“We are so excited to finally get our debut album out on October 29,” said chief songwriter and frontman Mark Lorenzo. “I am pretty sure we’ve experienced about every delay we could with the COVID-19 pandemic, but we’ve finally reached the finish line, and are excited about our new partnerships with Bad Jeu Jeu Records, Bob Morelli at Cool Is Forever, and everyone else on our team that has helped us reach our goal of getting this record out in a big way!”

The band recently introduced the album’s newest single “Spilled Champagne” to country radio on PlayMPE, where more than a dozen stations throughout the south and midwest have already picked up the song for airplay. Exclusively premiered by SCENES Media in May, the song has a somewhat laughable backstory about spending entirely too much money on a girl that is just way out of your league.



“When we wrote the song, it started out as just a funny story,” said Lorenzo. “But as we began playing the song live, fans started telling us about their own life experiences with similar situations. Not necessarily flying to the islands, but a few actually got to the ‘Diamonds’ stage, so that helped make the song way more authentic!”

Album Release Shows Planned in Nashville & Tampa

Southbound 75 are planning two FREE open to the public album release shows to celebrate the release of Tales From The Black Swamp. They’ll kick it off in Nashville at 6pm CT on Wednesday, September 29 at The Local. On release week, they’ll host a special celebration in their hometown of Tampa on Friday, October 29 headlining a release party at the Dallas Bull.

“We really worked hard on getting the album to sound like the way we sound when playing out live,” said Lorenzo. “So when you come see us live, then listen to the songs later, you know it’s our songs, our sounds but it matches your memory of the show.”

Album Name: Tales From The Black Swamp

Release date: October 29, 2021

Label / Distribution: Bad Jeu Jeu Records / The Orchard

Songwriters: Mark Lorenzo, Scott Rose, Monty Foster

Audio Produced by: Bill McDermott

Buy/Stream/Listen at orcd.co/talesfromtheblackswamp

Official (Lyric) Videos: “Not Ready To Say I’m Sorry Yet” | “Whiskey & Wine” | “Spilled Champagne”

The Making Of “Tales From The Black Swamp”: youtu.be/OnRQejUAB0k

Track List:

“Let It Burn” (Mark Lorenzo) “Not Ready To Say I’m Sorry Yet” (Mark Lorenzo) “Wild & Young” (Mark Lorenzo) “Crazy” (Mark Lorenzo) “Spilled Champagne” (Mark Lorenzo) “Friend of the Bride” (Mark Lorenzo, Scott Rose) “Stumble” (Mark Lorenzo) “Daddy’s Liquor Cabinet” (Mark Lorenzo, Monty Foster) “Long Way Home” (Mark Lorenzo) “Whiskey & Wine” (Mark Lorenzo) “Missing Carolina” (Mark Lorenzo)

Southbound 75 Show Dates:

SEPT 10 – Live at Duke’s Brewhouse / St. Cloud, Fla.

SEPT 11 – First Responders 9/11 Event / Tampa, Fla.

SEPT 17 – Live at Duke’s Brewhouse / Lakeland, Fla.

SEPT 18 – Bourbon On Main / New Port Richey, Fla.

SEPT 24 – Duke’s Brewhouse / Lakeland, Fla.

SEPT 25 – Keel & Curley Winery / Plant City, Fla.

SEPT 29 – The Local / Nashville, Tenn.

OCT 02 – Buster Tubbs / Tavares, Fla.

OCT 06 – Orange County Choppers Roadhouse / Clearwater, Fla.

OCT 29 – Dallas Bull / Tampa, Fla.

** For SB75’s most updated show schedule, visit Southbound75.com/shows or follow on BandsInTown

About Southbound 75:

Southbound 75’s story started when Radio Promotion legend Bill Scull heard lead songwriter Mark Lorenzo’s tune “Little Breakdown” for the first time at an ASCAP demo review session. Scull, who had worked in the industry for years, including with Clive Davis, singled Lorenzo out, and signed him. Playing their first show in 2018, Southbound 75 has steadily grown a large fanbase throughout their home state of Florida, with numerous live shows from Key West to Cleveland, Ohio. In October 2021, the band will release their highly anticipated debut album, Tales From The Black Swamp, produced by Nashville hit-maker Bill McDermott, and being released on Bad Jeu Jeu Records via The Orchard. The newest single from the album, “Spilled Champagne,” exclusively premiered by SCENES Media and also featured on CMT’s weekly Spotify playlist The Roundup, is an upbeat, radio-friendly country rock song with a somewhat laughable backstory about spending entirely too much money on a girl that is just way out of your league. Lorenzo’s songs have been used on TV shows, sports programming, DVDs, Cartoons and more such as; “ESPN College Football;” “Shark” (CBS); “90210” (CW); “Threshold” (CBS); “Girlfriends” (CW) and “3lbs” on (CBS).



Southbound 75 Contacts:

Management: Bob Morelli, Cool Is Forever | robertpmorelli@gmail.com

Publicity/PR: Jason W. Ashcraft, JWA Media | jwa@jwamedia.com | (615) 991-1125

Booking: Dewayne Brown | dewayne.brown23@gmail.com | (615) 617-7747

Record Label: Michael Benjy Cruz, Bad Jeu Jeu Records | benjy@badjeujeurecords.com | (850) 866-9455

Radio Promotions: Renee McClure, GrassRoots Promotion | renee@grassrootspromotion.com | (615) 646-3912