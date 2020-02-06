Southbound 75 Set To Perform New Music At The Florida State Fair

Alt-country southern rockers Southbound 75 are ready to take the stage for a 12 day residency at the Florida State Fair, on the Florida Stage sponsored by Tampa Bay Times, February 6-17.

Who: Southbound 75

What: 2020 Florida State Fair featured live performances

Where: Florida State Fair | Florida Stage sponsored by Tampa Bay Times | 4800 US-301, Tampa, FL 33610

When: February 6-17, 2020 everyday at 12:00pm, 3:00pm, 6:00pm

*plus additional 8:30pm shows Feb.7-8 & 14-16

Details at: FloridaStateFair.com/fair-2020/live-music

Formed in 2018, the Tampa-based quintet has toured throughout the east and midwest, and are thrilled about returning to their home base of Tampa Bay. Recently recognized by ReverbNation as a Top Emerging Country Act, along with being nominated by The Tampa Bay Musicians Network as Best New Country Band, these early nods of endorsement come by way of the band’s lineup of seasoned musicians. Southbound 75 is led by singer/songwriter Mark Lorenzo, and backed by bandmates Gregg Giacobbe on drums, Kevin Doris and Jerry Northup on guitar, and Vance Eskesen on bass.

“As someone who has visited and attended the Florida State Fair every year,” said Lorenzo, “it is really going to be a privilege to be part of such a great event as a performer in 2020!”

Southbound 75’s debut song for “Not Ready To Say I’m Sorry Yet” [click here to listen] introduces the band’s and songwriter Mark Lorenzo’s ability to craft a song about dealing with the immediate personal feelings born after heartbreak, a traditional theme at the very core of many great country songs.

New CD coming: Tales From The Black Swamp, produced by Nashville hit-maker Bill McDermott

Southbound 75 recently entered the studio to begin working on a new CD, Tales From The Black Swamp, with hit-making Nashville producer Bill McDermott (Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, Brett Eldridge) at the helm of the recording process.

“We have really taken our time to record these songs,” Lorenzo explained. “What has happened is that we have created a kind of ‘best of’ CD even though this is our first official release as a band. These are really my favorite songs I have ever written!”

The Florida State Fair shows will be one of the first opportunities for fans to get a taste of what’s to come for this up-and-coming group of southern-bred country rockers as they embark on a promising career in music. Their hard-hitting country-tinged approach to songwriting coupled with high-energy live performances, tussles at their fan’s hearts with good old fashioned country storytelling mixed with the modern day edge of down-home rock n’ roll.

“We can’t wait to play some of our brand new songs for the first time since working so hard in the studio,” said Lorenzo. “It feels like the first day of summer vacation after being in school all year!”

Southbound 75 Show Dates:

JAN 25 – Clam Jam of SW Florida Seafood & Music Festival / Cape Coral, Fla.

FEB 06-17 Florida State Fair / Tampa, Fla.

FEB 21 – Captain’s Corner / Brooksville, Fla.

MAR 01 – 12th Annual Tampa Bay Music Network Awards / Tampa, Fla.

MAR 14 – Alzheimer’s Music Fest with Rev. Horton Heat / Tampa, Fla.

*For the most up-to-date tour and show schedule, visit southbound75.com/shows

About Southbound 75:

Southbound 75’s story started when Radio Promotion legend Bill Scull heard lead songwriter Mark Lorenzo’s tune “Little Breakdown” for the first time at an ASCAP demo review session. Scull, who has worked in the industry for years including with Clive Davis, singled him out, and signed Mark to his label, EO Records.

Southbound 75 played their first show in December of 2018 and have already started making a name for themselves, having toured throughout their home state of Florida, and throughout the Midwest up to Ohio.

Lorenzo’s songs have been used on TV shows, sports programming, DVDs, Cartoons and more such as; “ESPN College Football;” “Shark” (CBS); “90210” (CW); “Threshold” (CBS); “Girlfriends” (CW) and “3lbs” on (CBS).