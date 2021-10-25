Southbound 75 Releases New Video For “Spilled Champagne” Off New Album Tales From The Black Swamp

Southbound 75 released their new video on YouTube for their new single “Spilled Champagne,” an upbeat country rocker which portrays the song’s somewhat laughable backstory about spending entirely too much money on a girl that is just way out of your league.



“When we wrote the song, it started out as just a funny story,” said Lorenzo. “But as we began playing the song live, fans started telling us about their own life experiences with similar situations. Not necessarily flying to the islands, but a few actually got to the ‘Diamonds’ stage, so that helped make the song way more authentic!”

The video will premiere nationwide on The Country Network beginning Monday, October 25 at 6:10a & 12:13p ET, with encore airings throughout the week October 26-29. For broadcast methods and networks or to check your local OTA listings, visit tcncountry.net/where-to-watch.htm, or live-stream at watch.tcncountry.net/home

“Spilled Champagne” is also currently in rotation at country radio on more than 43 stations throughout the U.S., and is available for download on PlayMPE. It’s the 4th single from their highly-anticipated first full length studio album, Tales From The Black Swamp, which releases on Friday, October 29 via Bad Jeu Jeu Records (orcd.co/talesfromtheblackswamp). The new album was recorded at Omni Sound Studio in Nashville, and produced by music city hitmaker Bill McDermott (Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, George Strait).

“I think these guys are great for today’s country music because they have a rock ‘edge’ that I think country is already moving towards, and I think they want more of. I think these guys are primed to be there when that happens, and they’re gonna help spearhead it.” – – Bill McDermott, Record Producer, Omni Sound Studio Nashville “…big, rollicking sound, and the kind of catchy choruses that have people singing along before they know it. It’s easy to imagine them at venues like State Fairs and outdoor music festivals.” – – Harold Fickett, Founder/Publisher, SCENES Media

Southbound 75 will celebrate the release of Tales From The Black Swamp with their fans on Friday, October 29 at Tampa’s Dallas Bull. Doors open at 7p ET, and SB75 will perform several of the songs off the album at 9:30p ET. Plus, there will be free giveaways from Fireball, discount coupons from Gone Country Hats, and meet & greets with the band throughout the night.

“We really worked hard on getting the album to sound like the way we sound when playing out live,” said Lorenzo. “So when you come see us live, then listen to the songs later, you know it’s our songs, our sounds but it matches your memory of the show.”

Album Name: Tales From The Black Swamp

Release date: October 29, 2021

Label / Distribution: Bad Jeu Jeu Records / Copperline

Songwriters: Mark Lorenzo, Scott Rose, Monty Foster

Audio Produced by: Bill McDermott

Buy/Stream/Listen at orcd.co/talesfromtheblackswamp

PRIVATE media/reviewer link: promo.theorchard.com/cSrS7h0XrI3X8gMKBJU4

Official Videos: “Not Ready To Say I’m Sorry Yet” | “Whiskey & Wine” | “Spilled Champagne”

The Making Of “Tales From The Black Swamp”: youtu.be/OnRQejUAB0k

Track Listing:

“Let It Burn” (Mark Lorenzo) “Not Ready To Say I’m Sorry Yet” (Mark Lorenzo) “Wild & Young” (Mark Lorenzo) “Crazy” (Mark Lorenzo) “Spilled Champagne” (Mark Lorenzo) “Friend of the Bride” (Mark Lorenzo, Scott Rose) “Stumble” (Mark Lorenzo) “Daddy’s Liquor Cabinet” (Mark Lorenzo, Monty Foster) “Long Way Home” (Mark Lorenzo) “Whiskey & Wine” (Mark Lorenzo) “Missing Carolina” (Mark Lorenzo)



Southbound 75 Show Dates:

OCT 29 – Dallas Bull / Tampa, Fla.

OCT 30 – Whiskey Wings Tarpon / Tarpon Springs, Fla.

NOV 13 – Keel & Curley Winery / Plant City, Fla.

NOV 20 – Bourbon On Main / New Port Richey, Fla.

** For SB75’s most updated show schedule, visit Southbound75.com/shows or follow on BandsInTown

About Southbound 75:

Southbound 75’s story started when Radio Promotion legend Bill Scull heard lead songwriter Mark Lorenzo’s tune “Little Breakdown” for the first time at an ASCAP demo review session. Scull, who had worked in the industry for years, including with Clive Davis, singled Lorenzo out, and signed him. Playing their first show in 2018, Southbound 75 has steadily grown a large fanbase throughout their home state of Florida, with numerous live shows from Key West to Cleveland, Ohio. On October 29, 2021, the band will release their highly anticipated debut album, Tales From The Black Swamp, produced by Nashville hit-maker Bill McDermott, and being released on Bad Jeu Jeu Records via The Orchard. The newest single from the album, “Spilled Champagne,” exclusively premiered by SCENES Media and also featured on CMT’s weekly Spotify playlist The Roundup, is an upbeat, radio-friendly country rock song with a somewhat laughable backstory about spending entirely too much money on a girl that is just way out of your league. Lorenzo’s songs have also been used on TV shows, sports programming, DVDs, Cartoons and more such as; “ESPN College Football;” “Shark” (CBS); “90210” (CW); “Threshold” (CBS); “Girlfriends” (CW) and “3lbs” on (CBS).



Southbound 75 Contacts:

Management: Bob Morelli, Cool Is Forever | robertpmorelli@gmail.com

Publicity/PR: Jason W. Ashcraft, JWA Media | jwa@jwamedia.com | (615) 991-1125

Booking: Dewayne Brown | dewayne.brown23@gmail.com | (615) 617-7747

Record Label: Michael Benjy Cruz, Bad Jeu Jeu Records | benjy@badjeujeurecords.com | (850) 866-9455

Radio Promotions: Renee McClure, GrassRoots Promotion | renee@grassrootspromotion.com | (615) 646-3912