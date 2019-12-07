South-London Based Otta Release Intimate Debut Single “Small Hours”

South-London artist otta have released their new single ‘small hours’ and have announced a debut 5-track E.P. titled ‘after it all blew over’.

Listen to ‘small hours’ via Soundcloud, HERE

The British-Finnish artist will release their debut EP via [PIAS] and Warp Records producer (worked with Loyle Carner, Mica Levi, Damon Albarn, Solange, Tirzah) kwes’ label BOKKLE. Whilst all songs on the EP have been written, recorded, produced, engineered and performed by otta, kwes also lent additional production and mixing to the EP.

Speaking about the EP otta says, “I think the songs on this project were very much inspired by classic songwriting, I was listening to a lot of old pop music at the time as well as experimenting with electronic ambient music. This project was a product of finding a way to write structure into this in a way which feels natural whilst also sounding very much like a work in progress. I have always been very inspired by the production of Herbert, Dean Blunt and JPEGMAFIA, which sounds kind of chaotic in the best way whilst also feeling really natural.”

On ‘after it all blew over’, otta’s beguilingly honest practice forms into something that slips through the net of any known genre. The new material moves organically through dynamics that touch on elements of electronic music, UK jazz, future-pop, RnB and neo-soul, all delivered with a unique combination of worldliness and abandon.

There’s a playful approach to the way in which these flowing arrangements have been formed, otta explains, “I had always been writing songs on guitar but at this point I was spending a lot of time experimenting making more random music with my friends, we had no real intention of having a structured song within these ideas, it felt great…

This was the first time I made a song on Logic and was like wait, maybe I can just do it myself or even just start to trust the sounds I’m using. I also often find it hard to finish songs and always go off on a tangent, which I guess you can hear in the choruses of some other tracks on the project.”

Whilst new techniques have been applied and learnt it’s clear that otta’s sense for melody and songwriting is far from novice. They have earned early plaudits from the likes of i-D, Ja Ja Ja and more, whilst also playing early live dates at Visions Festival and By:Larm, and to London’s underground live scene.

‘small hours’ is a desirous taste of what’s yet to come from otta and a statement of intent ahead of 2020. More details about ‘after it all blew over’ and new live dates TBA soon.