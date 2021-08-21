South Florida Alternative Hiphop Artist, Kxshi, Debut Single & Music Video

July 30, 2021 (Hollywood, FL) — Broward County Florida based, rapper/singer Kxshi (kashi) releases his debut single & music video ‘1982’ available now. It features production by LxcalGus. A producer Kxshi stumbled on while listening to random beats on Youtube. The retro sound of the beat inspired Kxshi to pen the lyrics with the 80’s era at the top of his mind. An uptempo, catchy song with that special something that makes you want to hear it over and over.

Listen to it HERE

The music video was shot in 4K using an iphone X and the Dazz Cam app. Providing an intentional raw handheld camcorder feel. Miami’s oldest bar, Mac’s Club Deuce on South Beach, and Vicky’s House milkshake bar in Coconut Grove were backdrops for the video.

Ironically, a recent label budget allocated by Stadium Muzik for the purchase of video equipment did not affect the outcome of the shoot. Outside of the vintage wardrobe pieces purchased at a local thrift shop a day prior. The shoot cost next to nothing.

Watch “1982” HERE

Kxshi’s obvious Japanese features and monstrous voice provide a unique visual and sonic combination. It was 2018 when Kxshi started performing locally to a growing audience. Often recording and uploading his songs on Soundcloud. That was the formula for exposure at the time used by fellow Broward County artists like Ski Mask the Slump God and the late XXXtentacion. That same year a friend introduced Kxshi to his now business partner Mike, who previously worked at Miami’s iconic Slip N Slide Records. Mike took note of Kxshi’s talent level and hoped that one day they could work together. An impromptu studio invitation extended to Kxshi in early 2021 by Mike resulted in a partnership shortly after. Both of mixed Asian & Caribbean heritage. Outcast of sorts. Together Mike and Kxshi created Stadium Muzik, the label with ‘1982’ becoming the first commercial release.

Kxshi brings a refreshing combination of authenticity and emotion to each composition. An eclectic ear and spectacular natural talent to sing or rap in multiple genres. A

Kxshi says, “My focus is set on building a strong foundation. Creating timeless music along the way.”

www.kxshi.com / www.kxshi.com/epk / https://www.instagram.com/stadiummuzik

For Media Inquires:

Pinnacle 98 PR // (954-787-6618) Reggie Wells: pinnacle98PR@gmail.com