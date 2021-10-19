Soundstairs “Song For Music” Now Available: Radio/Media Download

This is the 5th single of the Austrian band “Soundstairs”. It is called “Song for Music” and that’s what it is: a song to celebrate music – its existence and durability. A smooth song (written by Stefan Wagner) about making music and listening to it, again with the shiny voice of our singer Nicole Vallant and solos by saxophone and guitar. A song to feel good!

Like the 4 singles before, we’ve recorded also this song during the lockdown via home-recording. All in all we’ve recorded 10 songs, the remaining 5 will be released one after the other during the next months. Next year we want to release an album and in 2022 or 2023 we plan to go on tour. As the 4 songs before got remarkable airplay in the US and in Europe (and are in rotation until now), we hope to get the chance to play live in those two areas.

Soundstairs is a band based in Vienna/Austria playing pop with influences of Soul, Funk, Latin and jazz. Its members belong to the finest musicians of the Viennese scene with great experience in playing live and in studio: Nicole Vallant – voc, Stefan Wagner – g & songwriting, Georg Barnert – sax, Christian Skokan – key, Bardia Benedikt – b, Hans Nemetz – dr.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Soundstairs

Song Title: Song For Music

Publishing: RCBM/Stefan Wagner

Album Title: Song For Music

Record Label: RCBM