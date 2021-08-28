Soundstairs Releases “In the Summer”: Radio/Media Download

The band “Soundstairs” has a new single out! The song is entitled “In the summer” and this expresses what this track is supposed to be: a song for the summer! A latin/salsa with percussion, horn arrangements and the shiny voice of our singer Nicole Vallant! The lyrics are a personal story of a summer full of music and relaxing. “In The Summer” is the right song to feel good!

The band “Soundstairs” is based in Vienna/Austria, “In the Summer” is their 4th single. The first three songs got airplay worldwide, especially in the US, UK and Italy, but also in other European countries and in Latin America. I would be very glad if the 4th single could also be heard internationally on the radio. The song is registered with the “AKM” in Vienna. If you like it, feel free to reach me back with any questions and I will send over any material you might need.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Soundstairs

Song Title: In the Summer

Publishing: RCBM-Records/Stefan Wagner

Publishing Affiliation: Other

Album Title: In the Summer

Record Label: RCBM