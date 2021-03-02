Soundstairs “If You Want My Love”: Top40 Radio Download
“Soundstairs” is a band from Vienna/Austria founded by the songwriter & guitar player Stefan Wagner; the singer is Nicole Vallant. The band exists since 2016, in the current setting since 2019, the band-members belong to the finest Vienna-based musicians. “If You Want My Love” is their 2nd single, done in home-recording. Their 1st single, “The Place I Call My Home”, was released in May and has airplay until now in the USA, UK and other European countries.
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Soundstairs
Song Title: If You Want My Love
Publishing: RCBM-Records
Publishing Affiliation: Other
Publishing 2: Stefan Wagner
Publishing Affiliation 2: Other
Album Title: If You Want My Love
Record Label: RCBM
|Record Label:
|RCBM-Records
|Stefan Wagner
|436766124219
|music.rcbm@gmail.com
|Radio Promotion:
|RCBM-Records
|Stefan Wagner
|436766124219
|music.rcbm@gmail.com
|Publicity/PR:
|Stefan Wagner
|436766124219
|music.rcbm@gmail.com