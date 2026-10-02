Sound Waves & Seasonal Shifts: Inside the 2027 New Music Awards & Fall Music Special

It’s that time of year again for our 2027 New Music Awards nominations! It’s an opportunity to look across the entire music landscape and recognize the artists, songwriters and records that have made an impact on our industry. From the major-label arena to the independent music community, this is our chance to celebrate the music that has connected with radio and audiences throughout the year.

Once again, nominations are open to our subscribers and the general public. We encourage you to get the word out, participate in the nomination process and show your support for the artists and music that have made a difference. Your participation matters, and your votes can help shine a brighter spotlight on the talented performers and creators working throughout today’s music industry. Visit New Music Awards to participate.

This is also our annual Fall Music Issue, where we put the spotlight on artists from both the major-label and independent arenas who have some of the most exciting music making an impact at radio today. It’s a chance to discover new names, revisit familiar favorites and recognize the wide variety of sounds being embraced by programmers across multiple formats.

From the major-label arena, it has been a banner year for many artists who continue to make their presence felt at radio. Among those generating attention are KATSEYE, Malcolm Todd, Meek, Stella Lefty and Megan Moroney. Each artist brings a distinctive sound and perspective to the current music landscape, while demonstrating the tremendous range of talent represented across today’s major-label releases.

From the independent music arena, it has also been a banner year for artists making their mark without the resources of a major-label system. Eileen Carey, Michele Bettencourt, Lawrence Cameron McGhee, Cabela & Schmitt and PTtheGospelSpitter are among the independent names deserving recognition. Their continued efforts demonstrate the important role independent artists play in keeping new music moving forward.

All of the artists mentioned above—and the many others featured throughout our Fall Music Issue—deserve your attention. This is where the power shifts to you, the listener, programmer and music fan. Take the time to discover these artists, listen to their music and participate in the 2027 New Music Awards nomination and voting process. Your support can make a meaningful difference in bringing new talent to a wider audience.

And while Fall is just getting underway, it’s never too early to start thinking about Christmas music! Many artists are preparing new and original holiday releases in hopes of gaining national attention during the upcoming season. Radio programmers are already beginning to assemble their holiday music libraries, making this an important window for artists and labels looking to introduce fresh seasonal music to listeners.

New Music Weekly continues to provide the very best “Tools of the Trade” for the music industry. From our weekly charts covering Top40, HotAC and Country to our SpinsTrackingSystem, we remain focused on providing an accurate picture of what is really happening at radio. We’re proud to track the progress of both major-label and independent artists—and to continue giving new music the attention it deserves.