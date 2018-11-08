Sound Royalties CEO Alex Heiche Honored with Writing Sessions America’s First Annual “Stepping Up Philanthropist of the Year Award 2018”

Sound Royalties is proud to announce that its CEO and founder Alex Heiche has been honored with Writing Sessions America’s (WSA) first annual “Stepping Up Philanthropist of the Year Award 2018” for his important contributions to the music industry. The prestigious accolade was bestowed Thursday, November 1, 2018, at WSA’s Icon Awards, the opening night of the organization’s Unplugged Music Experience (UME) and Conference in Los Angeles.

Heiche was recognized for his contribution to WSA’s “Celebrating the Pursuit to Excellence” Program, which encourages and empowers talented young musicians to follow their dreams. Through this initiative, Heiche and Sound Royalties sponsored high school and college students at UME where they will have the opportunity to meet with GRAMMY and Platinum award-winning songwriters, producers and music executives from all over the country.

“It is such an honor to receive the first annual ‘Stepping Up Philanthropist of the Year Award,’ but the real reason we engage in initiatives like this is to support young musicians and the future of the industry,” said Alex Heiche. “Part of Sound Royalties’ mission is to help educate and advocate for music professionals, and that includes the next generation of talent. I’d like to thank Writing Sessions America for this humbling award, as well as their commitment to keeping great music alive through important events like this.”

Kevin Shine, CEO of Writing Sessions America added: “Alex Heiche is more than deserving of this year’s Stepping Up Philanthropic Award. Thanks to Sound Royalties’ support, many young artists will have an invaluable experience this weekend that will steer their careers toward success. Alex and Sound Royalties share WSA’s passion for the music and the creative community, and I can think of no one else to better represent us as this year’s Philanthropic honoree.”

Sound Royalties continued their support at UME throughout the weekend, with the company’s Vice President of Business Development Kevin Day speaking on a panel during the conference. With the panel titled “The State of the Industry,” Day provided insight and information on the evolving music industry, including where the business is now, and how those in the industry should prepare for the future.

About Sound Royalties