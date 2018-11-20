Sound Royalties and AdRev Announce Marketing Relationship to Benefit Content Creators on YouTube

Specialty music financing company Sound Royalties is pleased to announce its new strategic marketing relationship with AdRev to collectively help music professionals and creatives access royalty financing while retaining the rights to their work.

AdRev works directly with music rights holders on YouTube, Facebook and other online platforms, ensuring monetization and collection on behalf of labels, artists and other content creators. Through this new strategic relationship, AdRev is now providing its clients with the ability to benefit from Sound Royalties’ tailored financing and cash flow solutions.

Based on their earnings from YouTube and other platforms, content creators will be able to access advances of $5,000 to $10 million. Sound Royalties’ services also allow creatives to retain their copyrights and receive overflow income, an extreme rarity in the music financing space.

“Sound Royalties is thrilled to join forces with AdRev while continuing to extend our services to the many talented music professionals within the video content creation community,” said Alex Heiche, Founder and CEO of Sound Royalties. “We are eager to help additional creatives in this space retain their royalties, receive the funding needed, advance their careers and provide for their lifestyle.”

Noah Becker, President of AdRev added: “AdRev is excited to begin this new relationship with Sound Royalties to provide video content creators with financing solutions that drive their work forward, without losing their copyrights. Creative-friendly funding is something that the music industry has been missing for a long time, and we are happy to help deliver Sound Royalties’ revolutionary new offerings to our clients.”

About Sound Royalties

Founded by CEO Alex Heiche, Sound Royalties, LLC is a privately-owned specialty finance firm that helps music industry professionals fund personal and professional projects while allowing them to retain the rights to their music and royalties. The company’s core business is offering royalty advances of anywhere from $5,000 to $10 million, while preserving all rights to the artist’s music. It does this by advancing artist, producer and songwriter royalties paid through music labels, distributors, publishers and PROs such as SoundExchange, BMI, ASCAP, SESAC and many more. To date, Sound Royalties, LLC has worked with a wide range of leading music industry professionals, including GRAMMY Award winners, platinum recording artists and notable music industry executives in every genre. Learn more at https://soundroyalties.com.