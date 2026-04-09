Soulful Pop Singer Vella is Funkier Than Ever on Latest Single “Dance Without You”

Powerhouse pop vocalist Vella’s latest single, “Dance Without You,” is a reclamation of her body, mind, and soul. Mixed with an infectious funk beat, Vella tells a story of soulful liberation from a toxic situationship she knew wasn’t right for her. “Dance Without You” is now available to stream on all major streaming platforms via L3V3L Music.

With “Dance Without You,” Vella delivers a soul-drenched breakup anthem rooted in honesty, self-respect, and emotional release. Led by her commanding vocal performance, the track captures the moment when love is acknowledged for what it was—real, deep, and heartfelt—but is no longer enough to justify staying. Vella co-wrote “Dance Without You” alongside songwriting giants such as Carl Ryden (Kylie Minogue, Ricky Martin, Icona Pop), Will Simms (The Pussycat Dolls, The Black Eyed Peas), and Sadie Rose Van (Jonas Blue). The track interpolates the chorus of Cassius’ 1999 French house hit “Feeling For You.” Through vivid imagery like “dancing round your words” and “blood on my feet,” Vella reflects the exhaustion of loving someone who couldn’t meet her truth, transforming heartbreak into movement rather than defeat. The recurring refrain “but I’ll still dance without you” becomes both a declaration and a release, a symbol of choosing autonomy and forward motion over dishonesty. Blending classic soul and funk influences with modern pop sensibility, “Dance Without You” showcases Vella’s ability to balance vulnerability with strength, cementing her place as a new powerhouse vocalist unafraid to sing from lived experiences. “’Dance Without You’ should make you want to dance and scream about your emotions,” Vella says. “This song is about putting your foot down and walking away from someone who was toxic for you.” The result of this creative practice is a song that aches, empowers, and ultimately liberates, resonating with listeners who know the pain of loving fully and the courage it takes to walk away. “Dance Without You” was crafted in collaboration with her head of A&R, Achraf “AJ Junior” Janussi (Jennifer Lopez, Cheryl Lloyd, Taio Cruz), Grammy-nominated producers Carl Ryden and Will Simms, mixed by Matt Huber (Julia Michaels, Alex Warren), and mastered by Chris Gehringer (Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Halsey). Built around rich instrumentation and a groove that mirrors the song’s emotional push and pull, the production allows Vella’s vocals to take center stage while supporting the track’s themes of release and resilience.

Born and raised in Florida, Vella was immersed in a diverse range of cultural influences that helped shape her distinct sound and artistic voice. After first gaining widespread attention on social media and amassing over 2.4 million followers on TikTok, she signed with Universal Music Sweden for her 2025 album, All My Love. Vella’s music has amassed over 20 million streams, earning her praise from Flaunt Magazine, CLOUT, Earmilk, Celeb Secrets, and airplay on SIRIUS XM, iHeartRadio, RIX FM, and Spotify’s New Music Friday, All New Pop, EQUAL, Hot Hits, and more. She has toured across the US and Europe, sharing the stage with industry heavy-hitters such as Ed Sheeran, SOFI TUKKER, Beth Hart, and has secured an opening slot for Teddy Swims this summer.

“Dance Without You” adds another striking chapter to Vella’s repertoire, continuing her momentum with each release and allowing her to emerge as an unapologetic global artist. Dance away from bad relationships by streaming “Dance Without For You” now on all music platforms, and follow Vella on Instagram @VellaSings, TikTok @vella, and her website VellaMusic.io to stay updated on her career.