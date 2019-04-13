Soulful Pop Artist Mike Bauer Reflects on Life In New Music Video for “Window Watching”

Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Mike Bauer releases the swinging video for his soulful new single “Window Watching”. The video is an exuberant performance that visually encapsulates the overlap of Bauer’s vintage influences and the playful contemporary twist that he brings to his compositions.

The playful and slightly surreal nature of the video offers a contrast to the track’s lyrics, which tackle the wistful sentimentality that comes with growing up. Bauer (who spends his daylight hours as a prosecutor) explains, “the idea for the song hit me as I was waiting on a jury verdict in downtown Los Angeles on a trial. I was looking out the window, watching all the kids playing in the field below, and just thought to myself, ‘damn, I miss doing that’.”

The video highlights this confusing feeling of being caught in-between by featuring Bauer in a crisp suit and tie attire before a backdrop of outlandish costumes, and kaleidoscopic lighting. Director Nanea Miyata elaborates, “I was looking to create a fantasy in which all of Mike’s childhood characters came to life and made some music with him after a long day.”

It’s apparent that Mike Bauer is clearly an artist who takes his music seriously, but doesn’t take himself too seriously. His combination of R&B and pop sounds offer a connection for all, regardless of age or experience. After all, anyone can relate to Bauer’s “want to be somewhere where the grass is green and the birdies sing”.

Bauer’s smooth musical style has been nurtured from an early age by both internal and external influences. With professional musicians in the family like his father, grandfather, and sister, Bauer grew up with first-hand experience of the musician’s lifestyle. His exposure to other musical talents–from jazz artists like Billie Holiday and Louis Armstrong, to rock groups like Queen and Led Zeppelin, to pop and R&B stars like New Edition and Boyz II Men –further helped forge his musical style. These days, Bauer is something of a musical Clark Kent, successfully balancing his day job as a prosecutor on one hand and his passion for music and performing on the other.

“Window Watching” follows the release of Bauer’s single “Sky So Blue” and his collaboration with Jada Banks-Mace, “Good Things”, this past January. His other music, including singles “One Piece At a Time” and “Sugar” and his previous album, “Financial Aid, Vol. 2” are available for streaming on all digital platforms.