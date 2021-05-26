Soulful Alt-Pop/R&B Trio Ahmore Releases “Rioja (Next To You)”

“Sipping Spanish wine, love drunk, under a Southern California sunset.” This is how soulful alt-pop/R&B trio AHMORE describes their debut single “Rioja (Next To You)” out today, May 14. Characterized by its Spanish influences, R&B beat, and sultry multitracked vocals, this is the first new music that will lead to an EP release this summer.

Stream, buy and share “Rioja (Next To You)” available now on all digital platforms.

Los Angeles’ AHMORE—comprised of Venus, Patrick Joseph, and Kyu Malik, a combination of singers, instrumentalists, and producers—came together in 2018 after years of releasing solo projects to create a collective that draws on each individual’s strengths. With a penchant for writing infectious music and relatable narratives, the group presents a fresh new perspective with a distinctive blend of styles including contemporary R&B and baroque pop.

They are driven by a desire to “connect to a plethora of different listeners from all walks of life, by making the music and telling the stories that we would want to hear.”

For more information about AHMORE, visit:

Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Spotify | Apple Music