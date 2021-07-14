Soulful Alt-pop/R&B Trio Ahmore Releases Debut EP ‘Sonder’
Following the recent release of singles garnering attention and plays, soulful alt-pop/R&B trio AHMORE has just unveiled their debut EP Sonder. The six-track collection showcases the group’s distinctive blend of styles including contemporary R&B and baroque pop.
Stream and share Sonder now available on all digital platforms.
Characterized by its Spanish influences, R&B beat and sultry multitracked vocals, AHMORE’s debut single “Rioja (Next To You)” was highlighted by Uproxx in their “Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear.” They praised, “…you’ll just have to press play on this one and hear it for yourself.”
Their follow up release “Forward,” punctuated with pulsating synths, moody guitars and stacked vocals, is “a down-tempo, introspective look into a selfish partnership with the hopes of moving forward,” the group shares.
Los Angeles’ AHMORE—comprised of Venus, Patrick Joseph, and Kyu Malik, a combination of singers, instrumentalists, and producers—came together in 2018 after years of releasing solo projects to create a collective that draws on each individual’s strengths. With a penchant for writing infectious music and relatable narratives, the group presents a fresh new perspective.
They are driven by a desire to “connect to a plethora of different listeners from all walks of life, by making the music and telling the stories that we would want to hear.”
For more information about AHMORE, visit:
Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | Spotify | Apple Music