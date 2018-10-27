Soul-pop single of reflection & searching, “Looking Everywhere” from Jason Ewald

A retro-modern reflection on the isolation and adversities of city life, Jason Ewald’s new single “Looking Everywhere” is a soulful homage to the pop songwriting of the ’60s and ’70s. It premiered on Musical Notes Global, who said, “Ewald incorporates a variety of luxurious sounds and textures into his impressive, intimate style”.

The song’s rich arrangement belies its humble beginning, conceived on a friend’s upright piano at her Brooklyn apartment. It started as two-chord vamp, a simple bass line, and Ewald improvising whatever lyrics came to mind. After sitting idle for two years, the idea was rescued from a digital recorder, and construction began in earnest. Throughout the writing process, the song stayed true to the sounds he and the band grew up with and love. Horn arrangements and rich harmonies provide a canvas for a soulful, reflective—and palpably melancholy vocal performance.

Ewald recalled, “It wasn’t until after recording it that I realized how lonely I was at the time. It seemed my subconscious was at work right under my nose. Such is existing in New York. What you love about it—what fulfills and nourishes you—is exactly what grinds you down and tests your resolve. Living in a city of millions, yet alone. Navigating periods of doubt, but always emerging victorious.”

“Looking Everywhere” is available everywhere now, including Bandcamp, Spotify and Apple Music. Ewald is active in the NYC music scene through a number of projects, and continuing to record and release new music under his own name, as well as the duo Jase & Stace.