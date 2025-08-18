SORRYNOTSORRY Unveil Trippy, Introspective Anthem “Sex, Drugs, and Cocoa Puffs”

Psychedelic rock duo SORRYNOTSORRY return with “Sex, Drugs, and Cocoa Puffs,” a dark, hypnotic track that delves into the addictive nature of love and the disorienting highs and lows of emotional unraveling. The single, out now on all major streaming platforms, builds anticipation for their album The Other Side, arriving later this year.

Equal parts sassy and surreal, the song channels an erratic stream of consciousness in real time, wrapped in bass-heavy synths, whispery ASMR-style vocals, and a minimalist, trip-hop arrangement a la Portishead and Massive Attack. “Sex, Drugs, and Cocoa Puffs” was written and produced by SORRYNOTSORRY and mixed by Andrés Cottin, with mastering by Zach Kornhauser (Portugal. The Man, Sia, Kelly Clarkson). “At the peak of a post-pandemic, frenzied New York summer, I was burned out and questioning every decision I had made,” says vocalist Sam Dagnino. “I particularly wondered why I was behaving the way I did—and that led to the lyrics of ‘Sex, Drugs, and Cocoa Puffs.’ It’s the voice in my head, the observer of that time, and the duality of love under the influence.” Inspired in part by Chuck Klosterman’s cult-favorite book of the same name, the song explores love as a compulsion, a fixation, something as intoxicating and destabilizing as any drug. “The vision is something like Britney and Deftones on acid,” the duo explains. With repeated lyrics like “Tell me how, tell me how I’m supposed to love you,” the track embodies the tension between romantic desire and emotional detachment. A music video featuring full choreography is set to follow the release, alongside a continuous-shot visualizer by dancer Camilia Araque that connects back to the narrative introduced in the band’s lead single.

SORRYNOTSORRY is a Brooklyn-based psychedelic rock duo formed by Venezuelan artists Sam Dagnino and Andrés Cottin. The project was born from a chance meeting in a Long Island City recording studio, where a spontaneous jam session sparked an intuitive and lasting creative partnership. After an eight-year hiatus from music, Dagnino found in Cottin a kindred spirit, someone who shared her experimental instincts and commitment to authenticity. Their writing process is deeply improvisational and driven by curiosity rather than convention. Already garnering praise from outlets like glamglare, NYS Music, The Indy Review, and Up To Hear Music, their forthcoming album The Other Side showcases the duo’s unique blend of raw vulnerability and genre-bending experimentation.

“Sex, Drugs, and Cocoa Puffs” marks another bold step into SORRYNOTSORRY’s world, where chaos becomes catharsis, and every beat reveals another layer of the story. Follow SORRYNOTSORRY on Instagram at @SORRYNOTSORRYisaband and visit SORRYNOTSORRYisaband.com for news on the band’s upcoming album and accompanying visuals.