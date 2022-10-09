Sophisticated Singer/Songwriter Jeffrey Gaines Set to Perform Two Intimate New York Area Shows

Jeffrey Gaines has been heralded for his soul-searching lyrics and his powerful live performances. With only his voice and a guitar for accompaniment, Gaines has earned a reputation as a captivating performer, entertaining his audiences worldwide. Perhaps most widely recognized for his deeply felt interpretation of Peter Gabriel’s classic hit “In Your Eyes”, the soulful singer and sophisticated songwriter recently re-released two poignant selections from his self-titled debut, the impactful “Choices” and “Why?,” which deal with the controversial subject matter of abortion and gun rights, respectively – only a few weeks after the Supreme Court revoked the rights for American citizens to choose, and just days after the 356th (at the time of printing) mass shooting in the U.S. happened in 2022.

Throughout his three-decade recording career, Gaines has maintained an impressive standard for soul-searching, introspective lyrics and catchy, uplifting melodies. Since bursting on the scene with his self-titled 1992 debut album, the charismatic singer-songwriter-guitarist has built a beloved body of recordings that’s won him a large and deeply devoted international fan base. He has sold out theaters and clubs throughout North America and Europe, and has earned high respect from his peers, Gaines was featured as Special Guest on tours with Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Tracy Chapman, Stevie Nicks and Sheryl Crow, among many others.

Jeffrey is also bringing his unique talents to New York, first out to the Hamptons on Long Island this October and then on to New York City in November, 2022.

Jeffrey Gaines – Fri Oct 14th @ Stephen Talkhouse

161 Main St., Amagansett, NY 11930

Doors at 7pm | $30 VIP/$20 General Admission

Jeffrey Gaines – Sun Nov 13th @ The Loft at City Winery

25 11th Ave (at 15th Street) New York, NY 10011

Doors at 6pm | $15 – $25 Tickets

“The biggest pleasure I derive from this is playing live,” Gaines notes. “There’s nothing more satisfying for me than a good live gig. I’m in control, but the audience can take it to a place that’s higher than I can imagine. When I show up for a live gig, I don’t need much, there’s no rider. It’s just, turn it on, let the audience in, and we’ll do the rest. It’s the best job anyone could ever have.”

Gaines has been pursuing musical transcendence for much of his life. Raised in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, by soul-music-loving parents, he began his musical life playing guitar in local cover combos, before his songwriting muse became too insistent to ignore. He soon landed his first record deal shortly after graduating from high school, and in 1992 released his widely acclaimed debut album Jeffrey Gaines. The eponymous disc won massive amounts of critical and audience acclaim, spawning the hit “Hero in Me.” Somewhat Slightly Dazed (1994) and Galore (1998) further expanded his audience. Interview magazine described Gaines’ work as “soul-searching” and “refreshingly free of jargon, sentiment or cliché.”

In 2001, Gaines’ release Always Be yielded a surprise hit in his deeply felt interpretation of Peter Gabriel’s “In Your Eyes”; 2003’s Toward the Sun attracted even more critical accolades, with Mojo praising the “soul-folkie’s sexy growl” and The Boston Globe declaring that “Gaines’ soulful, wounded vocals make a case for his being one of pop’s finest singers.” Toward the Sun was followed by a pair of live albums, the 2004 CD/DVD Jeffrey Gaines Live and 2012’s Live in Europe, which reflected the deep and abiding rapport that Gaines has with his fans. In 2018, Gaines released his eighth studio album, Alright. The album was recorded in Los Angeles with Chris Price, Val McCallum and Elvis Costello’s Imposters, Pete Thomas and Davey Faragher.

With more than a quarter-century of recording and performing under his belt, Jeffrey Gaines is enjoying life and music more than ever. “Nowadays, I know what the job is about so there’s nothing to stress about,” he says. “I know that there’s people out there who want it, so I have the opportunity to extend their experience. I guess I could lay my albums all out and see that they tell a story, but personally I prefer to keep looking forward.”

