Sophie Gault’s UNHINGED Raises a Glass to Reckless Wisdom and Salt-Tinged Journeys

Sophie Gault, Tennessee’s resident Americana rocker, has released her high-octane album, UNHINGED. The record perfectly captures defiant whiskey-soaked midnight expeditions and wild child confessions, painting a picture of well-traveled roads in the dead of night. Produced with Americana’s heart beating through each track’s waking fiber, Gault’s album breathes with experience and adamant rebellion. Sophie Gault’s long-awaited record, UNHINGED, is now available on all major digital streaming platforms via Torrez Music Group.

Across the record’s 10 tracks, Sophie Gault raises a glass to the chaos of life, leans into the messiness of desire and reinvention, and proves that the most outlaw thing you can do is trust your gut and live with the outcome. Starting with a cover of Buck Owens’s “Love’s Gonna Live Here,” Gault cuts into a pure country storm. The simple, straightforward track melds well with Gault’s sly vocal refrain, further layered by matching croons from Adam “Ditch” Kurtz and Coralee. Gault’s defiance stands out on “Pocket Change,” as she trades lines with Mando Saenz on her cover. “Merlot Dodge Dart,” a song about keying a ’76 Dodge Dart in the middle of the night after a few glasses of wine, persists with that jagged, reckless spirit. Gault complains on the acoustic-driven anthem that she and a supposed beau “should’ve had a much better time,” but the steel-nerved drifter’s buzz gets killed in the midst of a late-night crawl. “Stop Breaking Down” features gritty, intense vocals paired with punching, growling guitar riffs. Served up with a fierce, rough-cut, kick-in-the-teeth energy and a few fresh lyrics, the track boils with Gault’s drive. “Everybody changes the lyrics a little bit, as is the tradition with blues songs,” she explains. “I tried to make it my own the best way I know how. We rocked hard—my headphones were coming off while recording because I was banging my head so hard.” That recording session ultimately led to her title track, “Unhinged,” as Alex Torrez, one of the album’s producers alongside David Dorn (Braxton Keith, Gabe Lee), told her she had a crazed look in her eye while singing. That comment would come to exemplify the spirit of UNHINGED as a completed project, continuously bookmarking hot-blooded victories and gut-trusting impulses. From the contemplative wonder of “Is There Anyone Out There,” a version of the famed songwriter Gurf Morlix’s track, also featuring him, to the pugnacious bite of “Last Call Rock and Roll,” Gault translates well-weathered narratives, the commiseration of a late-night bar tour or the silent vantage point of a lonely voyage, into deeply enjoyable, raw, and restless cuts of brash wisdom. Mixing and mastering from Grammy Award-winner Brandon Bell (Joni Mitchell, Brandi Carlile, Billy Strings), alongside expert production, helped shape UNHINGED into a deep-dive misfit noir with a tinge of seafarer salt sting.

Sophie Gault has always been a little unhinged. A Nashville-based Americana rocker with a midnight voice and an eye and ear for last call rock and roll, she writes songs that swagger, stumble, wink, and bleed. With her third full-length album, UNHINGED, Gault has tripled down on the risk-taking drive that has revived her from dive bars to the big tents, crafting a record that feels at once deeply personal and side-eye defiant. Her past work has garnered praise from outlets like Rolling Stone, Billboard, Holler, Saving Country Music, and The Bluegrass Situation. She’s toured alongside artists like Zach Meadows, Sister Hazel, Jason Eady, Gabe Lee, and Margo Cilker. Gault performs regularly within the Nashville circuit, including performances at the iconic Bluebird Cafe. Celebrating the release of UNHINGED, Gault will be performing at The 5 Spot in East Nashville on January 24th.

With UNHINGED, Sophie Gault has solidified her place as one of Nashville’s most compelling voices, an artist who isn’t afraid to take chances and tell the truth, even when it stings, even when it doesn’t wrap up neatly. UNHINGED is available to stream on all digital platforms. For updates, live dates, and more, follow Sophie Gault on Instagram @Sophie_Gault, TikTok @sophiegault_, and visit SophieGault.com and sophiegault.komi.io.