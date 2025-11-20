Sophie Gault Releases Her Latest Late-Night Burner “Unhinged”

Sophie Gault reveals “Unhinged,” the title track and third single from her high-voltage album, out January 23rd via Torrez Music Group. Written as a swaggering, foreboding anthem with fiery licks and a rebellious heartbeat, “Unhinged,” now out on all digital platforms and spinning on SiriusXM’s Outlaw Country, is fit to soundtrack your favorite dive’s weekly brawl.

“Unhinged” introduces listeners to a feverish, late-night soundscape where country twang meets unbridled rock energy. A thumping bass drum draws listeners to the evocative single as the crooner sings, “Doubling down on a 17 / You’re off the script, that’s what I need,” a clear reference to her own penchant for a game of high-stakes blackjack. An acoustic guitar undercuts the tune with a nostalgic, country twang as her late-night refrain resonates. Later, a fuzzy, spark-driven guitar overtakes the sound, knocking the wind out of sound seekers as it scrambles across the cut. Sophie Gault predicts that luck is on her side when she reverberates, “King and Queen of a Maker’s kiss / And if winning was whiskey, we’d be on a binge.” The jam first came to fruition when Alex Torrez (Torrez Music Group), producer for Gault’s album, heard her rumbling vocals on “Stop Breaking Down.” He told the wired songwriter that she sounded ‘unhinged,’ thus cementing the title for the Nashville twanger and upcoming body of work. Gault took the opportunity to include some of her creature comforts in the lyrics, embedding the cut with a sense of reckless abandon. Discussing the number, she echoes the sentiment: “I’m going to crash the party at the Outlaw Cruise, double down on a 17 at the blackjack table, and win. And nobody’s gonna stop me…” The raw, restless energy of the earworm couples with Gault’s unapologetic, growling refrain as she humbles those who question her tenacity and gall. She basks in the glow of her own intuition and personal strength. “Stop telling me what to do and watch me win. I am who I am, and I trust my gut,” Gault adds.

Due in January, Sophie Gault’s electric record UNHINGED explores the beauty in chaos and the pulse in the backroom of a bar. The punky, mischievous recording was produced by Torrez and David Dorn (Braxton Keith, Gabe Lee), with mixing and mastering from Grammy-award winner Brandon Bell (Joni Mitchell, Brandi Carlile, Billy Strings). Diving into authentic confessions and wildchild card counters, Gault pairs her midnight thoughts with barking riffs, creating a masterful album for audio connoisseurs worldwide. Her past work has garnered praise from outlets like Billboard, Holler, Saving Country Music, The Bluegrass Situation, and Rolling Stone. She’s also toured alongside artists like Zach Meadows, Sister Hazel, Jason Eady, Gabe Lee, and Margo Cilker. Gault performs regularly within the Nashville circuit, including performances at the iconic Bluebird Cafe.

With the fierce heart of Americana, country, rock and roll, and blues baked into its very composition, “Unhinged” is a joyride through the misfit, troubadouring life of a woman gone wild, now available on all streaming platforms. For updates, live dates, and more, follow Sophie Gault on Instagram @Sophie_Gault, TikTok @sophiegault_, and visit SophieGault.com and sophiegault.komi.io.